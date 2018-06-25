In less than two weeks, nearly $1 million has flowed into the Republican runoff for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District, which includes most of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

More than half of that money has come from a pair of groups based 500 miles away in Washington, D.C.

Since the June 12 primary, the Conservative Leadership Alliance has spent almost $266,000 in independent expenditures to oppose Lee Bright's campaign, Federal Election Commission records show. Club for Growth Action has spent nearly $235,000 during the same period opposing the other candidate in the GOP runoff, state Sen. William Timmons.

The money these groups are spending to air political ads on Upstate TV stations is outpacing the amounts that Timmons and Bright have raised for their own campaigns since they advanced to the runoff. Bright finished first in the primary with 25 percent of the vote, and Timmons came in second with 19 percent.

Timmons has received $338,000 in campaign donations and loans since the primary, compared with $63,700 for Bright, according to FEC records.

The candidates in the 4th District Democratic runoff, Doris Lee Turner and Brandon Brown, have not filed any campaign disclosure reports with the FEC since before the primary. No outside groups have spent money in their race.

Who are the Conservative Leadership Alliance and Club for Growth Action?

The Conservative Leadership Alliance, legally named CLA Inc., is a tax-exempt social welfare organization that focuses on putting conservative policies into action, according to its website.

The group spent $540,000 last year in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District race, FEC records show.

Because the group has not received any contributions exceeding $200 since 2017, no current information is available regarding its donors, according to the FEC.

Club for Growth Action is classified as a so-called super PAC, which means it can raise unlimited sums of money but is not allowed to contribute to — or coordinate directly with — political parties or candidates.

"Club for Growth Action is dedicated to a single mission: defeating big-government politicians and replacing them with pro-growth, limited government conservatives," according to the group's website.

According to FEC records, Club for Growth Action has made about $8.6 million in independent political expenditures since January 2017.

The group has raised more than $10.5 million over the same period, including $5.5 million from Illinois businessman Richard Uihlein, FEC records show. He and his wife are currently the biggest Republican donors in the 2018 midterm elections, according to a March article published by Politico. They have donated at least $21 million to candidates for federal office and super PACs.

'Something is very wrong with this system'

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy announced Jan. 31 that he would not seek a fifth term, setting the stage for one of the nation's most crowded congressional contests.

A total of 18 Republicans and Democrats who joined the race for his seat spent about $1.9 million before the June 12 primary, FEC records show.

Timmons led the field with more than $1 million in campaign expenditures. Most of his money came from more than $918,000 in loans, according to FEC records.

Although Bright reported only about $61,000 in campaign spending before the primary, the former state senator from Spartanburg County received almost 4,000 more votes than Timmons in the primary.

Outside groups have now spent an overall total of nearly $1.5 million on the 4th District Republican race, FEC records show. Club for Growth Action has spent the most, $644,522, followed by the National Association of Realtors Congressional Fund with $394,806 and the Conservative Leadership Alliance with $316,539.

In its ads, Club for Growth Action has accused Timmons of making negative comments about President Donald Trump and supporting an increase in the state's gas tax that he actually voted against.

During a candidate forum Thursday night hosted by The Greenville News, Timmons complained about the money that outside groups have funneled into the race. He also overstated how much these groups have spent in the 4th District GOP contest.

"Over $3 million has been spent by special interest groups in Washington on this race," he claimed.

“Something is very wrong with this system. When Washington is going to spend millions of dollars to tell y'all who your next congressman should be, that is a problem," Timmons said. "Congress needs to pass a law that says that the only people that can contribute to a candidate is somebody who can vote for him.

"We’ve got to stop having these special interest groups that are coming in here like bulls in a china shop and saying horribly misleading, horribly dishonest things," he added. "You want to know what’s wrong with Washington? It’s that."

Timmons is far from the first candidate or political watchdog to express alarm over the influence that super PACs are wielding in the nation's elections. These groups spent more than $1 billion in the 2016 election cycle and they have already chipped in another $106 million in the 2018 elections, according to OpenSecrets.org, the website for the nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.

Bright did not attend The Greenville News candidate forum. But his campaign issued a statement Friday saying that he does not share Timmons' concerns.

"While I do not like the lies being spread about my record, unlike Mr. Timmons, I do not believe we need to create new laws that limit free speech," Bright said. "The attacks we face today are nothing compared to the the attacks from the media and liberals in Washington."

Bright said that if Timmons "can't handle the pressure now, what makes us think he will handle it in Congress."

The winner of the runoff between Bright and Timmons will face the winner of the Democratic runoff and American Party candidate Guy Furay in the Nov. 6 election.

