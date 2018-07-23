You've probably heard the song more times than you would've liked in the past couple of weeks as Drake's "In My Feelings" and the social media challenge that followed have taken the world by storm.

Now, the song and challenge have made their way to a dentist's office in Greenville, S.C., in a big way.

After Instagram comedian TheShiggyShow put a dance together for the song off Drake's latest album "Scorpion," thousands of people across the globe followed suit, posting videos of themselves doing The Shiggy dance on social media.

More: Drake's 'In My Feelings' dance craze inspires celebs to try it themselves

Dr. Rich Constantine, of Constantine Dental in Greenville, S.C., was one of those people. His rendition of the challenge, cleverly titled "In My Fillings," had garnered 44 million views on Facebook by Monday morning. The video also received more than 173,000 comments, many from women and many that might make you chuckle.

"Annnnnnnd he has the smooth "dap" when he walks?!?!? Jesus be a moving van, take the wheel and drive FAST 'cause I'm headed to Greenville, SC!!" one Facebook commenter wrote.

"Come on ladies! We're better than this! *Youtubes 'how to break a tooth' & books flight to Greenville*" another commenter wrote.

While many ladies made jokes about moving to Greenville or booking an appointment with Dr. Constantine, several Facebook users commented on the marketing aspect of the video.

"Greenville, SC population increases from 65k to 1.65million in less then 24hrs!!!," wrote another.

One comment even credited Constantine's staff: "He should also accept that whoever runs this social media page deserves a raise for taking his practice viral! Famous in 5 hours! Wow!"

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com