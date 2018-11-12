What's new at Disneyland in 2019 Mickey's Mix Magic, a new nighttime show coming to Disneyland in January 2019, will feature all-new music, projections and lasers that will set the scene for a dance party that takes over almost the entire park. Mickey’s Mix Magic, a new nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland Resort in January 2019, will feature all-new music, projections and lasers that will set the scene for an epic dance party that takes over almost the entire park. Guests will take control of Han Solo's ship in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, one of two attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening summer 2019. “Mickey’s Soundsational Parade” returns to Disneyland park starting Jan. 25, 2019. The sound of dynamic rhythms and bold percussion will accompany Mickey Mouse and beloved Disney characters as they stomp and strut along Main Street. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse don new outfits to commemorate 90 years of magic in celebrations across Disney Parks. Beginning in January 2019 at the Disneyland Resort, guests are invited to Get Your Ears On - A Mickey and Minnie Celebration. The special party will feature new entertainment and decor at Disneyland, plus limited-time food and beverage offerings and festive merchandise available throughout the resort. Disney recently debuted the remodeled World of Disney, the shopping destination at the Downtown Disney District. It now features a reimagined layout that makes shopping easier. Disney recently debuted the remodeled World of Disney, the shopping destination at the Downtown Disney District. It now features a reimagined layout that makes shopping easier. Disney recently debuted the remodeled World of Disney, the shopping destination at the Downtown Disney District. It now features a reimagined layout that makes shopping easier. Disney recently debuted the remodeled World of Disney, the shopping destination at the Downtown Disney District. It now features a reimagined layout that makes shopping easier. At The Void in Downtown Disney, guests enter the animated world of Wreck-It Ralph in Ralph Break VR, a virtual-reality attraction.

Han Solo's ship, the Millennium Falcon, appears ready to take flight in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, opening at Disneyland in summer 2019.

Disneyland

Disney just dropped a photo of the Millennium Falcon parked behind construction walls at Disneyland, and it looks ready for Han Solo to step aboard.

The shot of the life-size spacecraft offers a sneak peek of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opening in summer at Disneyland in 2019.

The Millennium Falcon appears to be a faithful re-creation of the ship in the films. It’s parked outside the domed structures of the Black Spire Outpost, a remote settlement that’s become a harbor for thieves, pirates and bounty hunters.

The aircraft is part of a new attraction called Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. Visitors who board it will tackle various tasks in order to safely pilot the craft on a dangerous mission.

Stepping into battle

A second attraction also is well underway. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will put guests in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. The teaser trailer was filmed inside the attraction, hinting at its vast scope.

The new land also will host Oga's Cantina, an otherworldly bar that will serve signature cocktails. It's the first time guests outside the exclusive Club 33 will be able to imbibe within Disneyland.

Though Galaxy’s Edge is still roughly six months away from opening, work is underway to widen walkways and improve traffic flow. In some areas, gardens are being shortened or removed to allow more room for the thousands of guests who will no doubt be making a beeline to the new 14-acre land, Disneyland's largest single addition.

New in Adventureland

Disneyland's Tropical Hideaway After years of performing with the bird mobile chorus of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room, Rosita spread her wings and took flight toward a solo career. Guests will now find her on the river's edge at The Tropical Hideaway Ð the soon-to-open destination for extraordinary worldly eats at Adventureland at Disneyland Park. Located on the shores of Adventureland at Disneyland Park, The Tropical Hideaway will be the destination for extraordinary worldly eats when it opens. Menu items include warm steamed bao buns, chilled ramen salad, Sweet Pineapple Lumpia, Dole Whip and more.

Disney offered a first look at The Tropical Hideaway, a new restaurant tucked between the Jungle Cruise and the Enchanted Tiki Room.

Built on Adventureland's shore, the Hideaway allows guests a great view of Jungle Cruise boats heading toward the docks.

There are whimsical touches throughout, including Rosita, a talkative cockatoo happy to strike up a conversation.

Disney said the new dining area will open soon, serving such dishes as Spiced Vegetable Bao, Kaffir Lime Chicken Bao and Bulgogi Beef Bao.

And Dole Whip, of course, a frozen dessert with a hefty following.