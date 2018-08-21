Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.com, holding a Kindle

Welcome to the annual Ask an Expert Small Biz Quiz! This summer, it's the “famous entrepreneurs” edition. Challenge yourself with these questions about the entrepreneurs Americans all know and love.

1. Before this entrepreneur was the multi-billionaire we all know today, he worked at McDonald’s for a summer and studied their automation system. His global online marketplace uses similar models of efficiency and speed. Who is he?

A. Jeff Bezos

B. Bill Gates

C. Richard Branson

2. Speaking of McDonald's: Ray Kroc, the founder of McDonald's, was famously denied a permit for franchise location in which family-favorite vacation location?

A. Central Park

B. Disneyland

C. Mount Rushmore

Sir Richard Branson speaks during a news conference to announce the launch of Virgin Sport on May 18, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

3. Which founder of Apple was fired in 1985, only to be re-appointed as CEO in 1997 at the age of 42?

A. Steve Wozniak

B. Steve Jobs

C. Mark Zuckerberg

4. Many successful entrepreneurs started their brands after the age of 40. This entrepreneur was exactly 40 when she opened her flagship bridal store in New York City. She is:

A. Donatella Versace

B. Peggy Olson

C. Vera Wang

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil, WireImage

5. Over the last 15 years, however, some of the most successful entrepreneurs have started their brands young. Who has been reported to be track to be the world’s youngest self-made billionaire from her global cosmetics company?

A. Kylie Jenner

B. Rihanna

C. Selena Gomez

6. Elon Musk, another entrepreneur who started his business ventures young, was inspired to start SpaceX because:

A. Manned mission hasn’t been explored since the 1970’s

B. He believes space travel brings humanity together

C. He wanted inspire a belief in the future

D. A and C

E. All of the above

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, skirts the truth from time to time. The actions have frustrated investors, employees and perhaps suppliers.

Wikimedia Commons, Brian Solis

7. Musk might not be the only entrepreneur funding travels to space. What other billionaires are working towards affordable space travel?

A. Jeff Bezos

B. Richard Branson

C. Neither

D. Both

8. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, gave how much money to charity in 2017?

A. Almost $2 billion

B. $500,000

C. $0

9. Many entrepreneurs believe giving back to philanthropic causes is an important way to use their wealth. Who are some of the billionaires who joined The Giving Pledge, an organization created by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, promising to give half of their net worth to charity?

A. David Rockefeller

B. Tim Cook

C. Sara Blakely

D. B and C

E. All of the above

SPANX founder Sara Blakely

USA TODAY

10. Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, worked what job before founding her billion-dollar empire?

A. She worked in fast-food

B. She was a stand-up comedian

C. She sold makeup door-to-door

11. Many entrepreneurs, despite their wealth, continue to live frugally. Which billionaire still lives modestly, in the house he bought for $31,000?

A. John Caudwell

B. Warren Buffett

C. Mark Cuban

Oprah Winfrey's new line of O, What's Good! frozen pizzas features crusts made with cauliflower.

Kraft Heinz

12. Female entrepreneurs, now more than ever, are becoming a part of the 10 figure club. Which African American media mogul is a billionaire?

A. Tyra Banks

B. Wendy Williams

C. Oprah Winfrey

Answers: 1-A, 2-C, 3-B, 4-C, 5-A, 6-E, 7-D, 8-A, 9-E, 10-B, 11-B, 12-C

Steve Strauss, @Steve Strauss on Twitter, is a lawyer specializing in small business and entrepreneurship who has been writing for USATODAY.com for 20 years. Email: sstrauss@mrallbiz.com. You can learn more about Steve at MrAllBiz.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

