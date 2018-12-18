LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Shirley MacLaine will receive AARP the Magazine's lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year.

The magazine announced Tuesday that MacLaine will accept the Career Achievement Award at a ceremony on Feb. 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. The 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will premiere on PBS on Feb. 15.

MacLaine won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the 1983 film "Terms of Endearment." She's an Emmy winner and received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards.

MacLaine says in a statement that the award "means a lot to me personally."

Ap Film Shirley Maclaine A Ent Usa Ut
Shirley MacLaine posing for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word", during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017.
Taylor Jewell, Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

The actor joins previous Career Achievement honorees including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.

