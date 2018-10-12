Santa can't offer online tracking on his gift deliveries.
Thankfully, a few of his big helpers – FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS – do, along with overnight delivery and other assurances for your holiday gifts.
But they also have earlier delivery schedules than those based at the North Pole, and these packages also won't be coming through the chimney.
To help them make sure your gifts get to their final destination on time – and save a little money – there a few key shipping deadlines to pay attention to.
However, unlike Santa, unexpected delays and unforeseen conditions can happen. These are the three major carriers' recommended send-by dates for expected delivery by Dec. 25:
U.S. Postal Service
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) through Priority Mail Express
Dec. 20: First Class
Dec. 20: Priority Mail
Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
FedEx
Find rates and transit times at www.fedex.com.
Dec. 17: Ground and home delivery
Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: Two-day options
Dec. 21: Overnight options
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority
United Parcel Service
Calculate time and cost at www.ups.com.
Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
Dec. 21: Next Day Air
