Seven men at the Glenpool Fire Department in Oklahoma have become fathers over the last year.

Courtesy of Avery Dykes

It doesn't get much cuter than this — seven babies in the arms of their dads, who also happen to be firefighters working in the same Oklahoma firehouse.

Seven men at the Glenpool Fire Department all welcomed a newborn into their family within months of each other. The babies range from about 2-months-old to 15-months-old.

Fire wife Allysa Shanks was inspired by photos on Pinterest to set up the photo shoot. Avery Dykes, wife to Kendall (third from the left), captured the photos on Sunday.

It didn't take too much convincing to get the husbands on board.

"We know first-hand and how fragile life is and we never want to take new life for granted," Kendall Dykes said.

The babies were more difficult.

"It was like herding cats to get seven babies to cooperate for pictures but we made it work," said Melanie Todd, mom to Cohen (who turns 1 on Saturday).

In the photo of the babies laying on their father's fire jackets, Cohen refused to lay down. So, Dykes ended up taking the photo with him sitting in the middle.

Cohen Todd, center, firmly opposed laying on his dad's fire jacket.

Courtesy of Avery Dykes

After the photo shoot, the group went out for dinner together.

"We’re a really close fire family," Todd said.

