WASHINGTON — Senate negotiators have reached a deal to overhaul the way Congress deals with sexual harassment in its ranks — a breakthrough that comes months after the #metoo movement hit Capitol Hill and forced several lawmakers to resign under a cloud of misconduct allegations.

Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Tuesday their agreement will include provisions to hold lawmakers personally liable if they’re found to have sexually harassed a staffer or another congressional employee. That change comes after revelations last year that taxpayer money was used to settle more than $342,000 in harassment and discrimination complaints involving members of the House between 2008 and 2012 — a disclosure that sparked public outrage.

Blunt and Klobuchar said their proposal — which has not yet been released — would also do away with archaic congressional rules that force victims of sexual harassment to undergo counseling, mandatory arbitration, and wait for a 30-day "cooling off" period before taking a complaint to court.

“We are reforming that entire system and also calling for more accountability for members,” Klobuchar said.

Blunt echoed that, saying the agreement would change the four “most objectionable” elements of the current system.

He and Klobuchar declined to detail how the personally liability provisions would be triggered, one of the sticking points in the negotiations. But Blunt said they would apply not only to sexual harassment but other forms of discrimination.

“There would be a public accounting and members would have personal liability,” Blunt said.

The House passed its own bipartisan legislation to revamp sexual harassment policies by a voice vote in February — a bill that soon stalled in the Senate. Some Democrats suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had taken issue with the House bill’s provision that would make members financially liable in discrimination cases — something McConnell’s spokesman sharply denied.

On Tuesday, McConnell said he hoped to “move forward quickly” on the Blunt-Klobuchar agreement, which would update the 1995 Congressional Accountability Act. That law applied workplace rules to Congress for the first time.

Blunt said he hoped the Senate could pass the bill before lawmakers leave for the Memorial Day break at the end of this week. But he and Klobuchar were waiting to make sure no one in either party had any objections to the proposal.

If it passes the Senate, it would then have to be reconciled with the House version, unless House Republican leaders agreed to accept the Senate proposal without changes.

"We are very close to getting this done," Klobuchar said.

Contributing: Eliza Collins and Deborah Berry

More: With Congress stalled on sexual harassment legislation, lawmakers can escape sanctions by quitting

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com