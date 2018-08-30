Sen. John McCain's 2008 running mate Sarah Palin and other members of the Arizona Republican's failed 2008 presidential campaign were not invited to his funeral or other memorial services, according to multiple media reports. 

The former Alaska governor, campaign manager Steve Schmidt, adviser Nicolle Wallace and strategist John Weaver were all left off the guest lists for any of McCain's memorial services, Politico reported, citing three unnamed sources. 

CNN and NBC News both reported that a source close to the Palin family said, "Out of respect for Sen. McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point. The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear." 

MoreNation's capital prepares a hero's welcome for late Sen. John McCain

"John McCain was my friend," Palin tweeted Saturday after McCain died from brain cancer. "I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family."

In another tweet Saturday, Palin said, "Today we lost an original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs." 

In McCain's memoir, "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," which published in May, he said he wished he had picked Democrat-turned-independent Joe Lieberman as his running mate instead of Palin. 

Palin told the Daily Mail that hearing reports of that excerpt was like a "gut punch," although she said she attributed it to "ghostwriters." 

John McCain: A bumpy start to the 2008 presidential campaign
01 / 27
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who earlier in the week officially announced he is running for president, addresses a group of supporters during a campaign stop on April 28, 2007, in Tempe, Arizona.
02 / 27
Sen. John McCain arrives at the rally at Tempe City Hall April 28, 2007, to mark the last stop in his 2008 presidential campaign kickoff tour. McCain also had a rally earlier that day in Elko, Nevada.
03 / 27
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who earlier in the week officially announced he is running for president, addresses a group of supporters during a campaign stop April 28, 2007, in Tempe, Arizona.
04 / 27
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who earlier in the week officially announced he is running for president, greets supporters during a campaign stop on April 28, 2007, in Tempe, Arizona.
05 / 27
Adjutant general Maj. Gen. David P. Rataczak talks to Sen. John McCain at the opening of the new Armor Works facility in Chandler on May 30, 2007.
06 / 27
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Senate chamber July 10, 2007, in Washington, D.C. Two of McCain's top advisers, Terry Nelson and John Weaver, announced they were quitting the Arizona senator's presidential campaign, further jeopardizing his 2008 bid for the White House.
07 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., prepares his notes before a Republican presidential debate in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 21, 2007, sponsored by Fox News.
08 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during a Bioeconomy Conference Forum on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, on Nov. 5, 2007.
09 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his 95-year-old mother Roberta McCain get ready for a live interview with "Hard Ball" host Chris Mathews, on Nov. 9, 2007, in a hotel room in Meredith, New Hampshire.
10 / 27
Republic presidential hopefuls (from left) former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif. pose on stage prior to the Univision Republican Presidential Candidate Forum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Dec. 9, 2007.
11 / 27
Meghan McCain and her dad, John McCain, on the 2008 presidential campaign trail.
12 / 27
Republican presidential hopefuls Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (left) gesture toward the audience before the Des Moines Register Republican Presidential Debate in Johnston, Iowa, on Dec. 12, 2007.
13 / 27
Republican presidential candidates (from left) Mike Huckabee, John McCain, Rudy Giuliani, Alan Keyes, Duncan Hunter, Tom Tancredo, Ron Paul, and Mitt Romney stand on stage before the Des Moines Register Republican Presidential Debate on Dec. 12, 2007, in Johnston, Iowa.
14 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is awarded an honorary Doctorate of Law during a hooding ceremony at Newberry College on Dec. 15, 2007, in Newberry, South Carolina.
15 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., listens as he gets the endorsement from former Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., on Dec. 17, 2007, at the American Legion in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.
16 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles after getting the endorsement from a group of independent voters during a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, on Dec. 17, 2007.
17 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets people at the Barley House restaurant while campaigning in Concord, New Hampshire, on Dec. 17, 2007.
18 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to members of the media on Dec. 28 2007, at the Ivy Bake Shoppe in West Burlington, Iowa.
19 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks with reporters after a town hall meeting in Newport, New Hampshire, on Dec. 30, 2007
20 / 27
Republican presidential hopefuls (from left) Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., former Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose before a televised Republican presidential debate at Saint Anselm College on Jan. 5, 2008, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
21 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., stops by a polling station at the Broad Street Elementary School on the morning of New Hampshire's presidential primary election on Jan. 8, 2008, in Nashua, New Hampshire.
22 / 27
Meghan McCain with her dad and Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on election night in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008. McCain won the New Hampshire Republican primary, completing a remarkable comeback and climbing back into contention for the presidential nomination.
23 / 27
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at the Nashua Crowne Plaza on Jan. 8, 2008, in Nashua, New Hampshire. McCain won the New Hampshire primary with Mitt Romney coming in second and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in third.
24 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy arrive for his post-primary election victory party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008.
25 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gives a thumbs up and a wink to supporters on election night in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008. McCain won the New Hampshire Republican primary, completing a remarkable comeback and climbing back into contention for the presidential nomination.
26 / 27
Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk Express" campaign bus to a polling station on the day of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.
27 / 27
Republican presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles as he speaks after his South Carolina presidential primary election win at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19, 2008.

Politico reported that McCain became angry with Schmidt for his criticism of the decision to select Palin, even though Schmidt had been one of the advisers advocating her for the VP slot.

Schmidt and Wallace cooperated with the authors of the 2009 book "Game Change" (which was made into and HBO movie), which painted Palin in a very unflattering light. 

Weaver, the man behind McCain's "Straight Talk Express," left the campaign in 2007 when McCain's primary run appeared doomed.

The move not to invite Palin did not sit well with some conservatives. 

"I don’t get that," said "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade Thursday. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

"If she’s good enough to be VP, she’s good enough to be at the funeral," one former aide told Politico. 

A memorial service for McCain was held Thursday in Phoenix before his body was flown to Washington, D.C. He will lie in state in the Capitol on Friday and a funeral service will be held at the National Cathedral on Saturday. He will be buried Sunday at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com