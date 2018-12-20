WASHINGTON - In a late-night speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham railed against President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops from Syria, calling the decision "disastrous" and a "stain on the honor" of the U.S.

The South Carolina Republican said the president's claim, which Trump included in a video to his Twitter on Wednesday, that the Islamic State had been defeated was "fake news." Graham said he'd just gotten back from a trip to the Middle East and knew for a fact that it was "inaccurate."

Graham, a key ally of Trump, has taken a vocal approach as of late to combat some of the president's decisions, most recently with how the administration handled Saudi Arabia and the regime's role in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. He was part of a bipartisan chorus of lawmakers who objected to Trump's decision and warned the president that it would lead to disaster and a new wave of Islamic radicalism in the Middle East.

The withdrawal of the more than 2,000 troops is based on Trump’s decision that the mission against ISIS is complete, a U.S. official told USA TODAY. Trump tweeted out a video statement in which he said U.S. "heroes" should be brought home because they have accomplished the mission of defeating ISIS. "Now we've won," Trump said. "It's time to come back ... they're getting ready; you're going to see them soon."

Military leaders, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in recent weeks and months have spoken of the need for U.S. troops to remain in the eastern part of the country to help stabilize it and allow for peace negotiations to proceed. Graham, speaking on the Senate floor, said he was introducing a resolution that would condemn Trump's decision.

More: Trump orders US troops out of Syria, declares victory over ISIS; senators slam action as mistake

Powerful images from the war in Syria Mohammad Mohiedine Anis, 70, smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player in Aleppo's formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood. This gallery contains graphic images In this frame grab taken from video provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out or a building hit by an airstirke, in Aleppo, Syria on Aug.17, 2016. The White Helmets, were among the crowd of first responders who pulled Daqneesh and his family from the rubble of their apartment building Wednesday night. A handout picture from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows smoke rising from burning cars at the site of twin blasts in Damascus on May 10, 2012. Two powerful blasts in quick succession rocked the Syrian capital at morning rush hour, killing and wounding dozens of people, state television said, blaming the attacks on "terrorists." This picture taken on Jan. 31, 2014, and released by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), shows residents of the besieged Palestinian camp of Yarmouk, queuing to receive food supplies, in Damascus, Syria. A United Nations official is calling on warring sides in Syria to allow aid workers to resume distribution of food and medicine in a besieged Palestinian district of Damascus. The call comes as U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon urged Syrian government to authorize more humanitarian staff to work inside the country, devastated by its 3-year-old conflict. A picture taken on Jan. 4, 2014 shows Syrians walking along a severely damaged road in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor. Syria's civil war enters a fourth year on March 15, 2014, with at least 146,000 people dead and millions more homeless, cities and historical treasures in ruins, the economy devastated and no end in sight. Kamal, the father of an eight-year-old girl who was fatally wounded along with his son Hamed (sitting at left on background), cries while being treated in a local hospital in a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on Oct. 31, 2012. The family was wounded by fire from a Syrian government forces' jet at the Karm Al-Aser neighborhood of eastern Aleppo. The unprecedented surge in air strikes carried out by Syrian forces this week is a desperate attempt by President Bashar al-Assad's regime to reverse recent gains by rebel fighters, analysts and rebels say. A Syrian child fleeing the war is lifted over border fences to enter Turkish territory illegally, near the Turkish border crossing at Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on June 14, 2015. Turkey said it was taking measures to limit the flow of Syrian refugees onto its territory after an influx of thousands more over the last days due to fighting between Kurds and jihadists. Under an "open-door" policy, Turkey has taken in 1.8 million Syrian refugees since the conflict in Syria erupted in 2011. The sister, left, of Mohammed Ismael, who died in one of three suicide car bombings claimed by the Islamic State group in the nearby town of Tal Tamr earlier this week, mourns during his funeral in Qamishli, a Kurdish-majority city in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, on Dec. 13, 2015. Tal Tamr, in the Khabur region, is controlled by Kurdish forces and has been targeted in the past by IS jihadists, who in February overran much of Khabur and kidnapped at least 220 Assyrian Christians. A paramilitary police officer investigates the scene before carrying the lifeless body of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi from the sea shore, near the beach resort of Bodrum, Turkey, early on Sept. 2, 2015. A number of migrants are known to have died and some are still reported missing, after boats carrying them to the Greek island of Kos capsized. Syrian civil defense volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighborhood of al-Kalasa in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, on April 28, 2016. The death toll from an upsurge of fighting in Syria's second city Aleppo rose despite a plea by the UN envoy for the warring sides to respect a February ceasefire. A cow is seen attached to scrap metal near destroyed buildings in Douma, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 12, 2018. Syria's regime pressed its relentless offensive on Eastern Ghouta as diplomats at the United Nations pushed for new efforts to end the "bloodbath" in the rebel enclave. Syrian civil defense volunteers, known as the White Helmets, rescue a boy from the rubble following a reported barrel bomb attack on the Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Nov. 24, 2016. A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by US special forces, talks on the radio near Raqa's stadium as they clear the last positions on the frontline on Oct. 16, 2017 in the Islamic State (IS) group jihadists crumbling stronghold. US-backed fighters battled hundreds of Islamic State group jihadists holed up in the last pockets of Syria's Raqa, as the former extremist stronghold stood on the verge of capture. An opposition fighter fires a gun from a village near al-Tamanah during ongoing battles with government forces in Syria's Idlib province on Jan. 11, 2018. The regime hopes to seize control of southeast parts of Idlib province to secure a main road between the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo. Syrian man cries while holding the body of his son near Dar El Shifa hospital in Aleppo, Syria on Oct. 3, 2012. Three suicide bombers detonated cars packed with explosives in a government-controlled area of the battleground Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, killing at least 34 people, leveling buildings and trapping survivors under the rubble, state TV said. More than 120 people were injured, the government said. Free Syrian Army soldier throws a petrol bomb against Syrian Army positions in Saif Al Dawle district in Aleppo, Syria on Oct. 3, 2012. Three suicide bombers detonated cars packed with explosives in a government-controlled area of the battleground Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, killing at least 34 people, leveling buildings and trapping survivors under the rubble, state TV said. More than 120 people were injured, the government said. As seen from Mursitpinar in the outskirts of Suruc, at the Turkey-Syria border, a Turkish forces armored vehicle patrols the border road as in the background thick smoke rises following an airstrike by the US-led coalition in Kobani, Syria as fighting intensified between Syrian Kurds and the militants of Islamic State group, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Kobani, also known as Ayn Arab, and its surrounding areas, has been under assault by extremists of the Islamic State group since mid-September and is being defended by Kurdish fighters. Brother of Hezbollah fighter Jalal al-Effie reacts while climbing onto the coffin during his funeral in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 18, 2016. Hezbollah commander Hatem Hamadeh and Hezbollah fighter al-Effie were killed during clashes in Syria's Aleppo. People inspect the rubble of damaged buildings after several airstrikes a day earlier, rebels-held Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria on Feb. 22, 2018. More than 25 people got killed in Douma after several airstrikes and shelling by forces allegedly loyal to the Syrian Government. At least 50 people got killed in Eastern Ghouta on the same day. Karim, an infant who was injured twice from bombings on Eastern al-Ghouta, rebel-held Douma, Syria is seen on Dec. 20, 2017. On Oct. 29 2017 Fadya, a Syrian woman who was displaced from al-Qisa, took her three-months old child Karim Abdul Rahman from Beit Sawa (a small area with no markets in eastern al-Ghouta) to Hamoria in order to buy home supplies, during her shopping the market with bombed by forces allegedly loyal to the Syrian regime, which led to her death and her son Karim, lost his eye. After spending 10 days at a hospital he was discharged to his house, in which another bombing led to a shrapnel to injure his skull. Activists worldwide launched a campaign in solidarity with Karim as a symbol for the besiegement of Eastern al-Ghouta, hundreds joined the campaign globally on social media on #SolidarityWithKarim, including the British ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft. A nurse gives medical care to an injured child while another cleans the blood from the floor, rebel-held Douma, Syria on Oct. 26, 2017. Seven people were killed after several bombs dropped on civilian areas allegedly by forces loyal to the Syrian regime. A mother cries over her dead child Ameer, who was injured in Saqba, after first aiders took them to Douma, after several airstrikes on Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria on Jan. 8, 2018. Reports state 12 people were killed in several airstrikes on Douma. Smoke rise after US-led coalition airstrike on Kobane, Syria, as seen from the Turkish side of the border, near Suruc district, Sanliurfa, Turkey on Oct.13, 2014. Kurdish fighters have gained ground in their defense of the besieged town of Kobane against Islamic State jihadists, a senior Kurdish official and a monitoring group said on 13 October. The reported advances by the Kurdish fighters came following intensified overnight airstrikes by the US-led coalition upon areas east and south of Kobane. A picture taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria shows Syrian refugees waiting on the Syrian side of the border crossing near Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, south-eastern Turkey on June 10, 2015. More than 320,000 people are likely to have been killed in Syria's civil war, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on June 9. The organization said said it had been able to document the deaths of 230,618 people, including 69,494 civilians of whom more than 7,000 were children. The crisis in Syria started in March 2011 with peaceful demonstrations calling for more freedom from the repressive al-Assad regime, but quickly degenerated into violence after deadly crackdowns by security forces. Rebel fighters cover a car in mud for camouflage at an undisclosed location in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on Oct. 8, 2013. The world's chemical watchdog said it will send a second team of inspectors to help dismantle Syria's arsenal, as regime warplanes bombed rebels in the northwest of the country. In this Oct. 20, 2012 photo, Free Syrian Army fighters carry a civilian away from the line-of-fire after he was shot twice, in his stomach and back, by a Syrian army sniper while walking near the frontline in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. A Syrian man collects vegetables from a vegetable patch locals grew at the site where a barrel bomb hit a sewage pipe in the Baedeen neighborhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sept. 3, 2014. Aleppo province has been subject to a particularly fierce regime aerial campaign, including the use of explosive-packed barrel bombs tossed from regime helicopters that rights groups say kill indiscriminately. Syrian girls, carrying school bags provided by UNICEF, walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings on their way home from school on March 7, 2015 in al-Shaar neighborhood, in the rebel-held side of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. Heavy fighting shook the Syrian city of Aleppo on march 6, 2015 as the exiled opposition chief said for the first time that President Bashar al-Assad's ouster need not be a pre-condition for peace talks.

In his speech, Graham pleaded for the president to rescind his decision, explaining that a "true leader" is open to changing their mind when wrong. He said he'd spoken with members of the Trump administration, including Mattis, and came to the conclusion that the president's decision, which he announced on Twitter, was "his alone."

"Mr. President, I too want our troops to come home," Graham said. "But I don't want to tell the American people that we're secure when I don't believe we are."

He said none of the officials he's spoken with thought pulling troops out of Syria was a good idea and pleaded with the president to simply fire his advisers if he thought they were giving him poor advice.

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

"To those who say we have defeated ISIS in Syria, that is an inaccurate statement. They have been hurt, they have been degraded and I give the president all the credit in the world for changing our policies regarding the fight against ISIS, but I will not buy into the narrative that they have been defeated," Graham said. "To say they're defeated is an overstatement and is fake news. It is not true. They have been severely damaged but they will come back unless we're there to stop them."

He added the choice will have a ripple effect in the region and compared it to former President Barack Obama's choice to pull troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan. Graham left Trump with a warning that the job of Congress was to provide oversight and threatened to make sure this decision is forever linked to the Trump presidency.

"This is a stain on the honor of the United States. I hope and pray the president will reconsider this. I know that every national security adviser understands that the time is not right to withdraw," Graham said. "If he does not decide to reconsider, then it will be incumbent upon the Congress to speak and hold him accountable."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., points at the Democrats as he defends Judge Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

Others, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted that the move was a "major blunder" and against the Pentagon's advice. New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, top Democrat on the Foreign Relations panel, called it a “dangerous decision” that would destabilize the region, endanger Kurdish allies and embolden America’s enemies.

“We’re leaving the Kurds at risk, we’re creating a vacuum, and we’re doing it in a way that puts Israel at risk” because of Iran’s presence in Syria, Menendez said.

But the decision was applauded by some, including Russia.

A foreign ministry spokesperson for Russia applauded Trump’s decision, saying it could help create "a real prospect for a political solution" in Syria, according to TASS, the Russian state-owned news agency.