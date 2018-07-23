Civilians are escorted from the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday.

Nathan Denette, AP

A second shooting victim died Monday following a gunman's rampage in a Toronto neighborhood that left another dozen people wounded and chaos on a thoroughfare crowded with bars and restaurants.

The 29-year-old suspect died after an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers a few blocks from Sunday's carnage, authorities said.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting, in the Greektown neighborhood, was not random and he did not rule out terrorism as a motive. He said the suspect used a handgun.

Saunders said officers exchanged gunfire but it wasn't clear how the man died, and that no police officers were injured, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.

“I heard ‘pop, pop’ and then I turned because I thought it was fireworks … and then the mother of a friend of mine goes, ‘They’re shooting at us — run inside!’” Stavy Karnouskou, who was standing outside a bar with friends when the gunfire began, told the Toronto Star.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: After Toronto van attack, Canadians mourn and ask simple question: Why?

More: 1 year after carnage on London bridge, survivors pay tribute

The attack in Canada’s largest city came three months after a 25-year-old man in a rented Ryder truck mowed down pedestrians along iconic Yonge Street, killing 10 and injuring 15.

“We were so use to living in a city where these things didn’t happen,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said. “But there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable.”

A video from one witness of Sunday's shooting spree shows a man dressed in black walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant. Police were seeking video and photos of the attack from bystanders and businesses

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

“We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran,” he said.

Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told the CP24 TV station she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

“It’s not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed,” Fletcher said.

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto Civilians are escorted from the scene of a shooting in Toronto. 01 / 08 Civilians are escorted from the scene of a shooting in Toronto. 01 / 08

Mass shootings are rare in Canada’s largest city.

Toronto police have deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. Tory said the city has a gun problem.

“Guns are too readily available to too many people,” Tory said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com