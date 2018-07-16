When it comes to better ingredients and better pizza, the Seattle Seahawks will no longer be rolling with Papa John’s.

After ex-company chairman John Schnatter’s admission he used a racial slur in a recent conference call, the Seahawks became the latest pro sports team to sever ties with the pizza company.

On Friday, the Mariners also announced plans to suspend their affiliation with the company indefinitely.

Papa John’s previously served as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, but Schnatter last October he blamed decreased sales on players kneeling during the national anthem. He indicated the company was “disappointed the NFL and its leadership” didn’t resolve the protests swiftly.

As a result, the NFL forced Papa John’s to remove the shield logo from all commercials and advertisements, and earlier this year the sides ended their sponsorship agreement. Eventually, Pizza Hut took over as the new official pizza sponsor, though Papa John’s still had agreements with 22 teams at that time.

Last week, Schnatter stepped down as chairman of Papa John’s. He also resigned from his position on the board of directors for the University of Louisville, which said it would drop the company from its football stadium immediately.

Papa John’s will remove Schnatter from all marketing and advertisements in an attempt to mitigate damage and reaffirm to investors that the company will bounce back under new leadership.

As teams such as the Seahawks continue to distance themselves from the scandal-ridden company, expect other pizza giants such as Pizza Hut and Domino’s to take advantage and fill the sponsorship void.

