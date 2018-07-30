Kids keep you young, or so the saying goes.

Unless you're the one having them .

Northwestern University researchers found that for every child a mom has, her cells may age up to 2 years.

Published in July in Scientific Reports, the report studied hundreds of young women in the Philippines who had children and compared things called telomeres and epigenetic age — both markers of cellular aging.

Telomeres are stretches of DNA at the ends of chromosomes. Shorter telomeres and the relative age of a mom's biochemistry and the number of children she had are associated with her accelerated aging, researchers found.

"Telomere length and epigenetic age are cellular markers that independently predict mortality, and both appeared ‘older’ in women who had more pregnancies in their reproductive histories," said Calen Ryan, anthropologist and the study's lead author.

Well, that's sobering, considering that research also shows women with multiple children live shorter lives and are more prone to certain diseases.

But it's not surprising.

As a mom of three children, I feel very qualified to speak to what accelerates cellular aging. It's not science-y. It's called parenthood.

It's called KEEPING YOUR KIDS ALIVE.

It's every bit as harrowing as the new Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible: — Fallout movie I saw this weekend. Every wrinkle, every age spot, every stomach roll from stress eating ice cream out of the carton, I earned.

My best guess at the number of years my kids have aged me, so far

It's hard to say really how many years my three kids (ages 10-13) have aged me, but here's what I suppose:

Traffic hawk: Aged 6 months

Yes, I told them to look both ways when crossing the street. All the time! I told them parking lots are very dangerous. I held their toddler hands upon exiting stores. But a butterfly, a toddler's desire "to do it myself!" or a tantrum would cause them to break free and make a run for it, right into the paths of danger.

Sleepless nights: Aged 2 years

Of course, there's the up-all-night baby feedings. My kids are old enough to sleep through the night. But they still wake me up frequently just to tell me they had a bad dream. To make things even more interesting, one of them sleepwalks. One night she sleepwalked into my room to mumble-tattle on her sister. Another time she came in to ask me where the TV remote was.

Daredevil interference: Aged 1 year

Do you have daredevil in the family? I have one and she's responsible for most of my grey hair.

Once, my youngest decided she would try a back flip in the pool. Before she knew how to swim. She nailed it (though she'd never tried it before). But she happened to be in the deep end and sank like a stone. Her father jumped in so fast to get her out. The terrifying moment for me didn't phase her a bit. She was mostly happy for landing her flip.

To this day, there's not a jump, stunt or dare she won't do.

Unexplained sickness: Aged 3 years

My oldest daughter went to kindergarten for just one day before she became sick. Must have been the excitement of school, we thought.

After two days, we took her to the doctor because she was sleeping day and night, waking only because we made her drink water. A virus, the doctor said. We took her back two days later because her fever was spiking dangerously high. "That's what viruses do," the doctor said. "She'll be fine."

On the third doctor visit, her liver enzymes were elevated and the doctor started running tests. "Now I'm worried," she said.

The test never determined what was wrong. After two weeks, she woke up hungry and somehow recovered.

We don't know what waits for our children that we never see coming and doesn't have a name. That's the scariest thing of all.

A surprising paradox

Northwestern University researchers say their study found something surprising. Women who were currently pregnant had cells that looked younger — not older — than predicted.

Christopher Kuzawa, senior author of the study and Northwestern anthropology professor, said a pregnant woman's cells appeared more youthful.

“It’s an interesting situation in which pregnancy makes someone look temporarily ‘young,’ but there appears to be some lasting, cumulative relationship between the number of pregnancies and more accelerated biological age.”

OK, so there's that "glow" everyone talks about in pregnancy. I guess.

But moms don't need science to tell them having kids is making them go grey, wake up with dark circles under their eyes, or skin imperfections.

That's love.

