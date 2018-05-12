Ryanair

EMMANUEL DUNAND, AFP/Getty Images

Ryanair is facing off against the U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority, with the regulator taking the budget airline to court, saying Ryanair owes thousands of U.K. customers refunds after a summer filled with flight cancellations and delays.

The CAA is an independent specialist regulator established by Parliament that holds the aviation industry accountable in the U.K. It's taken legal action against Ryanair after the airline declined to provide refunds for the flight changes, citing the company's pilot and cabin crew strikes, according to reports from the Guardian and the BBC.

The CAA contends consumers should receive payment, per local laws, though the airline claims the strikes were "extraordinary circumstances" and that payment isn't necessary.

"Courts in Germany, Spain and Italy have already ruled that strikes are an 'exceptional circumstance,' " Ryanair said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We expect the U.K. CAA and courts will follow this precedent," the statement continued.

The airline had been declining requests for money back from consumers. Consumers then had the option to complain to a separate organization called the AviationADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution), a free service for passengers to complain about airlines and airports. Ryanair has since ended its partnership with the organization.

The Civil Aviation Authority's website explains, "Passengers who have made strike-related compensation claims via AviationADR are advised that these claims are currently on hold and will have to await the outcome of the Civil Aviation Authority's enforcement action."

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. In this file photo from Sept. 1, 2010, a Ryanair plane takes off from Barcelona's airport. This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France. In this file photo from Aug. 2, 2017, shows Ryanair's outspoken CEO Michael O'Leary. This file photo from May 24, 2011, shows a check-in queue at the Ryanair desk in Dublin. Ryanair is known for its lack of frills and for-fee extras. Here is a "Ryanair specials" in-flight handout from 2006. A pilot waves as a Ryanair plane arrives at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Oct. 27, 2015. In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, shows a Ryanair jet in from of one from German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt. Ryanair airplanes stand at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair aircraft takes off from Lille Airport in France on Aug. 25, 2017. A Ryanair plane is parked at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. Passengers at Dublin Airport pass a row of Ryanair ads highlighting recent service improvements in this Sept. 21, 2014, photo. In this file photo from June 6, 2016, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 preparing to land at Barcelona's airport. Staff leave Ryanair headquarters in Dublin on Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. This file photo from Jan. 19, 201, shows a Ryanair plane flying in front of a rainbow over Rome. In this file photo from May 25, 2004, shows an airport employee giving signs to Ryanair plane at Germany's Hahn ariport. Two attendants of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair pet a camel in front of a Ryanair plane on March 29, 2011, at the airport in Bremen, Germany. The airline started flights that day from Bremen to a new destination in Morocco. In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France. In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France. In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2014, shows passengers as they exit a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport. A Ryanair aircraft is painted in the Cable & Wireless logos in this photo from 2005. A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. Ryanair jets at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. Fliers queue at a Ryanair customer service desk at Stanstead Airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair plane passes a Lufthansa aircraft at the Frankfurt airport in Germany on March 28, 2017. Fliers disembark a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Frankfurt on March 28, 2017. This photo from May 10, 2007, shows Ryanair planes at Dublin airport. Ryanair headquarters near the Dublin Airport as seen on Sept. 28, 2017. The Ryanair annual report is shown in this photo from Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. Ryanair Boeing 737s at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. Ryanair's outspokean CEO, Michael O'Leary, addresses a press conference in Madrid on Aug. 24, 2017. Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair (left) and Ray Conner, CEO at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, hold a press conference announcing the first sales of Boeing's new 737 Max 200 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York. A Ryanair Boeing 737 lands at the Luton airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017. This file photo from Oct. 11, 2014, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 taking off from France's Lille-Lesquin airport.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com