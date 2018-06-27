Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop star who made headlines last summer for helping set up the Trump Tower meeting between a Kremlin-linked lawyer and members of Donald Trump’s inner circle, is back in the spotlight.

In a music video released Tuesday for the song “Got Me Good,” Agalarov pokes fun at his claim to fame by surrounding himself with lookalikes of the Trump family, Hillary Clinton and in one scene at a bar, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and porn star Stormy Daniels.

The video is largely set in a hotel, where a Donald Trump look-alike is seen cavorting with scantily-clad beauty pageant winners — an apparent reference to a salacious dossier by the former British spy Christopher Steele.

“I wish you at least could be honest, I wish that you told me the truth,” Agalarov sings, with his hand on the Trump look-alike’s shoulder.

Agalarov and his father Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire developer, partnered with Donald Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013. In 2016, Agalarov’s publicist set up a meeting with senior members of the Trump presidential campaign to pass on damaging information about Clinton.

