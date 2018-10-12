WASHINGTON – This will be a busy week in federal court for Russia-related cases.

Two cases from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election have hearings to deal with Paul Manafort's plea agreement and Michael Cohen's sentencing:

• Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, has a hearing Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where his lawyers will respond to Mueller’s accusations that he breached a plea agreement by lying repeatedly to prosecutors.

Manafort pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy and obstruction of justice, with sentencing set for March 5. He was also convicted by a Virginia jury of bank and tax charges, with sentencing set Feb. 8.

• Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, will be sentenced Wednesday in New York after pleading guilty to tax charges, campaign-finance violations and lying to Congress. Prosecutors have suggested a sentence of roughly 42 months.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation. The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory. Michael Cohen's lawyer David Schwartz appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on March 29, 2018 to discuss the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against President Trump and her attorney's motion to depose Trump and Cohen. Schwartz called the case "completely frivolous." Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's personal attorney walks with his attorney Stephen M. Ryan, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 24, 2017, after an interview with the House Intelligence Committee. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (L to R) Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, Michael Cohen, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry talk with each other in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 12, 2016, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team were in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt." He praised Manafort while slamming Cohen.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

In another case that isn’t part of the Mueller probe, Russian national Maria Butina has asked to change her plea this week to charges she was in a conspiracy to represent agents of a foreign government.

She asked for a hearing Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting she is ready to plead guilty to charges she infiltrated U.S. organizations to advance Russian interests.