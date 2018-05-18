Cars of the royal family Kate Middleton waves as she travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton to Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William on April 29, 2011. 01 / 16 Kate Middleton waves as she travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton to Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William on April 29, 2011. 01 / 16

People cheer as the car with Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding.

The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

The wedding Saturday between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the latest chance to display some of the very best out of the royal garage, both vintage and modern.

That means storied British names like Rolls-Royce and Bentley for the bride and the royal family.

Of course, these days the world's auto industry is more complicated. Rolls-Royce is owned by Germany's BMW. Bentley is part of Volkswagen. And Jaguar and Land Rover are part of India's Tata Motors.

In everyday life, Harry has been seen driving other European brands in recent years, like a German Audi.

