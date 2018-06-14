First look: Luxury line Silversea's new Silver Muse Scheduled to be christened on April 19, the 596-passenger Silver Muse is luxury line Silversea Cruises' first newly built ship in seven years. 01 / 88 Scheduled to be christened on April 19, the 596-passenger Silver Muse is luxury line Silversea Cruises' first newly built ship in seven years. 01 / 88

Silversea Cruises' 596-passenger Silver Muse is the line's new flagship.

Mass-market cruise giant Royal Caribbean and luxury line Silversea Cruises soon will be on the same team.

The parent company of Royal Caribbean on Thursday announced it had struck a deal with Silversea chairman and owner Manfredi Lefebvre D’Ovidio to acquire a two-thirds stake in the company Lefebvre's family has run for more than 20 years.

In what amounts to the biggest cruise deal in more than a decade, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) said it would pay approximately $1 billion for the stake. Lefebvre also will receive approximately 472,000 shares of Royal Caribbean contingent upon achievement of certain performance metrics over the 2019-2020 period.

The offer values Silversea at around $2 billion.

The deal gives Royal Caribbean an entree into both luxury cruising and expedition-style cruising — a type of cruising that involves small, often rugged ships with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places. Silversea has been building a significant business in expedition-style cruising over the past decade.

“Silversea is a crown jewel, and the acknowledged leader in luxury and expedition cruising, two key markets that are poised for growth,” Royal Caribbean Cruises chairman and CEO Richard Fain said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Uniting our two companies presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand vacation options for guests and create revenue in strategic growth areas.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises is the parent company of the Royal Caribbean brand as well as Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. The company also is a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises, a 49% shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and a 36% shareholder in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises. None of the brands are major players in the luxury or expedition cruise market.

“This partnership will bolster the growth of this exceptional brand founded by my father," Lefebvre said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I have always been kindred spirits with Richard, and we share a vision of offering excellence and leadership to our guests. This new partnership gives Silversea the opportunity to accelerate the growth of the most successful luxury and expedition cruising brand in the world.”

Lefebvre will remain executive chairman after the deal closes, the companies said. Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli also will stay on.

Royal Caribbean said it expected the deal to close later in the year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

