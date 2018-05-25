As Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, stars (including some of his accusers) are speaking out.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, surrendered to the New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney's office Friday morning.

Asia Argento, one of Weinstein's accusers, tweeted a video of his walk into the police station, writing, "What took you so long Harvey?"

In another tweet, she expressed the glimmer of hope this arrest gives her.

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice," she wrote.

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Rose McGowan, another one of of Weinstein's accusers, spoke to ABC News Friday.

She said she wanted to see Weinstein behind bars because ”we were sentenced to a prison, we were sentenced to years of it before anybody believed us... We had our lives stolen, we had our careers stolen."

She continued, "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him... I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on."

When asked if she would attend Weinstein's trial, McGowan explained that his face has "terrorized" her for years, but that she is in talks with another alleged survivor, whom she may accompany to court.

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

More: Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Asia Argento applaud Harvey Weinstein's arrest

More: Harvey Weinstein: Rose McGowan makes rape accusation; Hanks blames Hollywood entitlement

New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-authored the newspaper's original bombshell report on Weinstein, said this day marked a shift in how the "law of the land" reacts to sexual assault allegations, during an interview with CBS News Friday.

"Harvey Weinstein always had his own private system of justice. He would hire private investigators, he would hire fancy lawyers to settle allegations," she said. "This is the first time he's facing the same justice system as the rest of us."

Harvey Weinstein's opulent Hollywood career Harvey Weinstein was hit with allegations of almost three decades of sexual harassment Thursday in the 'New York Times.' The mega-producer has long been part of the Hollywood elite. Here, he poses with Sienna Miller at a dinner in 2009. 01 / 18 Harvey Weinstein was hit with allegations of almost three decades of sexual harassment Thursday in the 'New York Times.' The mega-producer has long been part of the Hollywood elite. Here, he poses with Sienna Miller at a dinner in 2009. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com