Think your belongings are safe at an airport security lane? Think again.

A man was arrested after swiping $9,000 in cash from a fellow passenger's tray at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport Friday, according to Fox News and Britain's Mirror.

The Polizia di Stato, one of Italy's national police forces, confirmed the incident by tweeting out security footage of the thief with details of the incident.

"Fiumicino airport in line for security... a passenger steals envelopes with money inside, hides... in the bathroom... but is arrested by # PoliziaFrontiera as he gets on the plane," the translated tweet reads. "The money (was) returned to the owner. (It) was used for medical treatment of a relative."

Aeroporto Fiumicino in fila per controlli sicurezza un passeggero ruba buste con dentro denaro,le nasconde in bagno per riprenderle al ritorno, ma viene arrestato da #PoliziaFrontiera mentre sale in aereo

I soldi restituiti al proprietario servivano per cure mediche di un parente pic.twitter.com/0zQGWOUHEz — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) December 14, 2018

A Transportation Security Administration security check is viewed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa. on Jan. 19, 2018.

Jake Danna Stevens, AP

USA TODAY has reached out to the airport for comment.

