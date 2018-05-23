Be careful how often you return your Amazon orders: It might get you banned from the service.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon has banned consumers from making purchases on their retailing site for practices such as returning too many items.

The report cites two customers who had their accounts banned without warning. One consumer, Nir Nissim, said he was banned because of his return activity. Eventually, after several calls to Amazon, his account was reinstated.

In a statement, Amazon said it is rare for a customer to receive a ban for abusing their service for a long period of time.

"We never take these decisions lightly, but with over 300 million customers around the world, we take action when appropriate to protect the experience for all our customers," said Amazon. "If a customer believes we’ve made an error, we encourage them to contact us directly so we can review their account and take appropriate action."

Although Amazon does not specify in the report what can get users banned, most practices tied to abusing its return policy can raise alarms, such as returning the wrong item or making frequent returns.

The idea of Amazon banning customers for too many returns is not new. A report from The Guardian in 2016 featured a computer programmer who was kicked off after returning 37 of the 343 items he purchased since 2014.

