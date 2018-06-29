Former President Barack Obama had some choice words for both Republicans and Democrats at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California.

"Enough moping," Obama told the more than 200 Democratic donors who attended the Thursday event, according to CNN. He told the crowd they were "right to be concerned" about the state of American politics, but stressed that it was not enough to watch and lament the latest developments.

"If you are one of these folks who is watching cable news at your cocktail parties with your friends and you are saying, 'Civilization is collapsing,' and you are nervous and worried, but that is not where you are putting all your time, energy and money, then either you don't actually think civilization is collapsing, or you are not pushing yourself hard enough," the 44th president said, according to CNN. "And I would push harder."

Obama told the assembled contributors they also need to do more than pay to attend fancy fundraisers.

It was the first DNC fundraiser the former president has attended this year, CNN reported. It included a performance by singer Christina Aguilera.

"Christina Aguilera was wonderful, but you don't need to have an amazing singer at every event," he said. "Sometimes you are just in a church basement making phone calls and eating cold pizza."

Obama also took shots at Republicans, although he never mentioned President Donald Trump by name.

"They are mad even when they win," he said of conservatives, according to CNN. "Have you noticed that? They don't look happy at all!"

He also said that the current Republican leadership is about "women staying in their place in all kinds of ways," according to Politico.

Obama said there is a "fundamental contrast of how we view the world" and that "we are seeing the consequences of when one vision is realized, or in charge."

"Fear is powerful," Obama said, according to Politico. "Telling people that somebody’s out to get you, or somebody took your job, or somebody has it out for you, or is going to change you, or your community, or your way of life — that’s an old story and it has shown itself to be powerful in societies all around the world. It is a deliberate, systematic effort to tap into that part of our brain that carries fear in it."

But the former president told the crowd there were reasons for optimism.

"The majority of the American people prefer a story of hope," he said. "A majority of the American people prefer a country that comes together rather than being divided. The majority of the country doesn’t want to see a dog-eat-dog world where everybody is angry all the time."

