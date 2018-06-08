WASHINGTON – The public feud between two Republican powerhouses – the libertarian-leaning Koch network and the Republican National Committee – raises the question of which group will have more clout in the midterm elections this year.

The answer is complicated.

The RNC has many more donors and participates in far more races than the network affiliated with billionaire industrialist Charles Koch. But the Koch network has much richer donors on average and could have a bigger impact in the races it chooses to target.

Koch and top network officials announced last month that Republicans should no longer take their financial support for granted unless they support free trade and oppose bloated government spending. Koch did not support Trump for president in 2016.

The battle escalated last week when RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel wrote an email to GOP donors warning them to stay away from Koch.

Here are some key comparisons between the two groups:

War chests

Both the RNC and the Koch network have the ability to raise and spend impressive amounts of money. However, the Koch network has vowed to outraise the RNC by about $150 million during the 2018 election cycle.

The RNC has taken in more than $213 million from January 2017 through June of this year, and spent nearly $188 million, according to the committee's report to the Federal Election Commission. It had nearly $51 million in cash at the mid-year point and raised a record $14 million in June alone.

The RNC has publicly committed to spending $250 million to help the GOP retain control of Congress.

In comparison, the Koch Industries, Inc. Political Action Committee, called KOCHPAC, took in nearly $3.3 million and spent nearly $2.7 million during the same period, according to the committee's report to the Federal Election Commission. The PAC ended June with about $2.2 million in cash.

However, KOCHPAC is only a small measure of the Koch's total influence. A network of libertarian-leaning groups affiliated with Charles Koch has pledged to spend more than $400 million on conservative candidates and causes during the 2018 election cycle. Network officials say that's an increase of about 60 percent over last year and will set a spending record for the group.

Donors

The Koch network has far fewer donors than the RNC, but its individual donors give far more money on average.

More than 700 donors contribute at least $100,000 a year to the Koch network’s programs. The RNC has added 100,000 new online donors since January. The average donation was around $30.

Spending targets

The RNC plans to spread its money more widely – and thinly – than the Koch network, which can spend more cash in fewer races.

In Senate races, for example, the RNC plans to focus its spending in 10 states where GOP leaders believe they can pick up seats: Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Koch network recently announced that they were committed to spending money to help Senate candidates in just four states: Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The network does not plan to help the Republican nominee, Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota.

