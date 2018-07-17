A screenshot of Gagin from the Belmont County GOP website.

CINCINNATI – For at least one Republican in Ohio, President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was more than he could take.

Belmont County, Ohio, Republican Chairman Chris Gagin on Twitter Monday announced his resignation shortly after the controversial press conference in Helsinki where Trump praised Putin and declined to side with U.S. intelligence services.

Gagin tweeted that he remains a Republican but resigned out of a sense of duty.

"The president is entitled to GOP party leaders, at all levels, fully committed to his views and agenda," Gagin tweeted. "Following today's press conference with Pres. Putin, as well as certain policy differences, most especially on trade, I could no longer fulfill that duty."

Despite Belmont County's small size – it has only 70,000 residents – the resignation drew national attention. Belmont, located on Ohio's far eastern border with West Virginia, is in the heart of Trump country. The president won the county in 2016 with 67 percent of the vote.

“I remain a proud conservative and Republican, but I resigned today... I did so as a matter of conscience, and my sense of duty," Chris Gagin said.

But don't expect Gagin's resignation to signal a larger revolt in the GOP.

Belmont is also in the heart of Appalachia, an area long-dominated by Democrats. Gagin himself was a Democrat until four years ago, according to his biography on the Belmont County GOP website.

Republicans have won over much of Appalachia in the past 15 years, especially as the coal mines and steel mills – which fueled the economy there over the past 100 years – closed down.

Gagin was a staff attorney for former Democratic Rep. Charlie Wilson, who represented Ohio's Sixth Congressional District and was known as a conservative, "blue dog" Democrat.

Gagin also had a moral falling out with the Democratic Party in 2014. That's when he registered Republican. He couldn't support the Democrat's agenda he blamed for the national debt and a "war on coal," the Belmont County GOP's biography quotes him as saying. Gagin also didn't support the Affordable Care Act.

"Just like a lot of folks in Belmont County, I realized the Democratic Party had largely abandoned what I valued–even at the local level–and so I made the switch," Gagin said on the website.

Kyle Kondik, a political analyst with Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball, pointed out the distinction of the Belmont County GOP compared to Republicans elsewhere.

"Belmont is one of those Appalachian counties with deep Democratic DNA that nonetheless eroded before Trump," Kondik said.

Gagin could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

