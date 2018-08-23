WASHINGTON – The White House says President Donald Trump will make an Oval Office announcement about trade on Monday morning amid reports that negotiators for the U.S. and Mexico have reached a partial deal to revise parts of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The pending announcement of a deal comes after five consecutive weeks of talks between the two nations to revise key parts of the 24-year-old pact, which Trump has repeatedly denigrated as the “worst trade deal ever.”

The flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico at NAFTA talks in 2016 in Washington.

But the fate of any new deal will hinge on Canada, which has been on the sidelines during the latest round of negotiations but still must sign off on any changes to NAFTA.

The U.S. and Mexico are hoping to get a final deal signed before Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto leaves office on Dec. 1.

For that to happen, a trilateral agreement involving Canada will have to be struck before the end of the month in order for the Trump administration to give the required 90 days’ notice to Congress before a deal can be signed.

Negotiators the U.S. and Mexico have been working for weeks to iron out differences between those two countries before Canada is brought back to the table.

One of the key sticking points in the talks has centered on the so-called auto rules of origin, which dictate that, to avoid tariffs, a certain percentage of an automobile must be built from parts that originated from countries within the NAFTA region.

Other stumbling blocks have included the procedure used to settle disputes between corporations and governments and the Trump administration’s push for the inclusion of a sunset provision under which the revised NAFTA agreement would expire after five years unless all three countries take steps to extend it.

Mexico and Canada have both balked at such a provision, arguing that trade agreements are supposed to offer the assurance of continuity for businesses and make it easier for them to comply with regulatory requirements.

