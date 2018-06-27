Finland's capital Helsinki is being considered as a location for the first formal summit between President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin, according to a Tuesday media report.

Vienna, Austria, has also been mentioned as a possible option for a mid-July meeting between the two leaders, but Helsinki was the likeliest choice, according to a U.S. official who spoke to the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity.

The White House has not confirmed the report and it comes as Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton prepares to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to lay the groundwork for a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Sunday that Trump was likely to meet his Russian counterpart "in the not-too-distant future."

It would be the first stand-alone summit for Trump and Putin.

The two held less formal meetings last year on the sideline of economic conferences in Germany and in Vietnam and they have spoken on the telephone several times.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Bolton’s meetings in Moscow with Lavrov would focus on bilateral relations, international stability and regional problems.

But that's applying an upbeat gloss on the matter.

The Trump-Putin meeting would come amid severely strained relations between the two former Cold War foes over issues such as Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, Moscow's role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and U.S. intelligence agency allegations that Russia attempted to meddle in the U.S. election.

Trump is scheduled to be in Brussels on July 11 and 12 for a meeting of the NATO military alliance. He then travels to the United Kingdom on July 13, where we will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump will also visit Scotland.

One reason Finland may be a preferred option for Putin is its proximity to Moscow. He is due to be in Russia's capital on July 15 for the World Cup soccer final.

For the United States, Helsinki has some diplomatic-historical resonance: President Gerald Ford traveled there in 1975 to sign the Helsinki Accords, a declaration aimed at improving relations with the then-Communist Soviet Union. President George H.W. Bush held his first summit meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the city in 1990. They spoke about a developing crisis in the Middle East.

"Finland is always ready to offer its good services if asked," Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto tweeted Tuesday in response to questions about the summit.

