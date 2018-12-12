WASHINGTON – Rep. Steve King demonstrated Tuesday in a House Judiciary Committee hearing that politicians often aren't exactly the sort of folks you want picking up the phone when you call the IT department for help.

In an effort to show an example of the anti-conservative bias that King and other Republican lawmakers believe is at the heart of large tech companies, the Iowa congressman told Google CEO Sundar Pichai about an incident where one of his grandchildren came across unflattering language about him while using a smartphone.

“I have a 7-year-old granddaughter who picked up her phone before the election, and she’s playing a little game, the kind of game a kid would play," King said.

"And up on there pops a picture of her grandfather," he said. "And I’m not going to say into the record what kind of language was used around that picture of her grandfather, but I’d ask you: How does that show up on a 7-year-old’s iPhone, who’s playing a kid’s game?”

"Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company," Pichai replied.

King then said it "might have been an Android," which is made by Google. "It was a hand-me-down of some kind."

Pichai, who seemed at a loss for words, said he would be "happy to follow up when I understand the specifics."

King then yielded the rest of his time.

Earlier in his questioning of Pichai, King said, "There is a very strong conviction on this side of the aisle that the algorithms are written with a bias against conservatives. The people on the other side don't agree with that, because of course, it benefits them."

King asserted that about 1,000 employees control Google's search algorithms and that because they are more California, they likely have a liberal bias.

Pichai tried to explain that user activity determined the ranked search results.

King lamented that "we don't know who the 1,000 are and we can't look at their social media, and we can't see the algorithms."

If Google did not name those employees, presumably so lawmakers could vet their social media accounts for political bias, or share the algorithms, King threatened that Congress would take regulatory action, including possible anti-trust measures.

