The only black woman in Vermont's Legislature has resigned, citing racially-charged harassment and ongoing family health concerns.

Rep. Kiah Morris, D-Vermont, announced the move Tuesday on Facebook and further explained her motivations in interviews this week. Morris represented the town of Bennington.

“There was vandalism within our home ... We found there were swastikas painted on the trees in the woods near where we live. We had home invasions," she told the New York Times on Sunday. She did not provide the publication a timeline for the crimes.

Morris had announced in August that she would not seek reelection, citing "divisive" discourse on social media. In Tuesday's announcement, she accelerated her departure, citing family challenges.

"My husband is beginning the long physical journey of recovery following extensive open-heart surgery. We face continued harassment and seek legal remedies to the harm endured," she wrote.

Morris told the Washington Post that the sacrifices of holding office "were becoming too great."

She told the publication that the harassment began during her 2016 reelection campaign. After winning the Democratic primary, she was granted a protective stalking order against a person who posted to Twitter an offensive caricature mocking her for representing a predominantly white district.

The Post reports that Morris was one of four non-white members of the Vermont Legislature. Vermont's population is nearly 95 percent white.

Morris has been critical of local police's response to the crimes at her home. The Vermont Attorney General's office is currently investigating the threats.

