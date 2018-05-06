Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, announced Tuesday his run for Minnesota attorney general.

Ellison, a six-term lawmaker representing the Minneapolis-area in Congress, was the first Muslim elected to Congress. His announcement Tuesday was made just hours ahead of the deadline to file.

He serves as the No. 2 person at the DNC, a position the committee says he will keep. Tom Perez, the DNC chair, said Ellison has been "an invaluable voice in shaping our party’s future" as his right-hand and applauded his choice to run for the state's top law enforcement position.

"I have come to know Keith as someone who is passionate about finding every possible way to help the greatest number of Americans achieve a better quality of life," Perez said in a statement. "And I have witnessed that passion in every single decision he has made, including whether to continue the fight in Congress or to run and serve as Minnesota's chief law enforcement official."

More: Democrats elect Tom Perez, former Labor secretary, as new party leader

More: Democratic National Committee official takes House lead on single-payer health care bill

More: Liberals seek 'ideological shift' in the Democratic Party

Perez, President Obama’s former Labor secretary, defeated Ellison last year to lead the organization in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss.

Ellison, a former civil rights attorney, was lured into Minnesota’s attorney general race after incumbent Lori Swanson jumped into the governor’s race on Monday.

He said it was attorneys general who led the fight against President Trump’s ban on travelers from Muslim majority countries. He wants to be part of that fight.

"No one — not even a president — is above the law," Ellison said in a statement. "From immigration reform to protecting our air and water, it has never been more important to have a leader as Attorney General who can stand up against threats to our neighbors' health and freedoms."

You deserve an Attorney General who will never stop fighting for you and your family. That is what I plan to do. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/2uPsH3aAlQ — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 5, 2018

Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com