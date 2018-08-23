U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted Tuesday on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Duncan Hunter may have been indicted for allegations he illegally used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for his family's “personal use and enjoyment” and then hiding it, but the southern California congressman says it is a political hit job and he’s not going anywhere.

Hunter has not resigned from his House committee assignments, despite Speaker Paul Ryan announcing Tuesday night that Hunter would be removed from his posts on the Armed Services, Education and Workforce and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees, according to a House GOP source close to the process.

Hunter said that the 60 counts filed against him and his wife, Margaret Hunter, Tuesday are politically motivated by the “new Department of Justice,” which he described as “the Democrats’ arm of law enforcement.”

“It’s happening with Trump and it’s happening with me and we’re going to fight through it and win and the people get to vote in November,” Hunter told the local ABC affiliate Wednesday. “I’m not worried, I’m looking forward to it. They can try to have a political agenda … let’s let them expose themselves for what they are, and that’s a politically motivated group of folks.” The DOJ is run by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Republican selected by President Donald Trump.

In the 47-page indictment, federal prosecutors charge that, despite repeated inquiries from the campaign treasurer, Hunter and his wife used more than a quarter-million dollars to pay for personal items, including a flight for a family pet (reportedly a rabbit), 30 shots of tequila and their children’s school tuition, among other things.

Hunter also appeared to shift blame to his wife during the Wednesday interview. The reporter asked if Margaret Hunter was responsible for the “big charges” and the congressman responded: “She was the campaign manager of the campaign.”

Hunter won his congressional district by 27 percentage points in 2016 but race analysts say the indictment could put the traditionally red district into play in November. His Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Obama administration official, told USA TODAY he would make Hunter's indictment part of his campaign appeal.

Voters “see Hunter now as a poster child for all of the division and the chaos and corruption that has plagued Washington for so long,” he said Wednesday.

Hunter and his wife faced arraignment Thursday in San Diego, according to the Associated Press.

In the House, if Hunter does not give up his role, the GOP “steering committee” will meet and make a recommendation to the entire GOP conference that Hunter be removed. Then the resolution will be brought to the House floor and members will have to approve it, according to a source close to the process.

Hunter is the second GOP lawmaker to be indicted this month. In early August, New York Rep. Chris Collins was indicted for insider trading. Hunter and Collins were two of Trump's earliest endorsers during the 2016 campaign.

Contributing: Bill Theobald and Doug Stanglin

