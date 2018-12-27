The economy remains in a growth mode, and the long bullish trend for the stock market still appears intact. But for how long?

Angst has overtaken optimism in the financial arena in recent weeks, setting up a cautious backdrop heading into the new year.

The investment story lines for 2019 will be dominated by indicators pointing to a possible recession, which has made some investors jittery, and the end of the long bull market in stocks.

Rising interest rates are one concern, along with trade tensions and slower growth in corporate profits. Plus, there are always wild cards in the mix.

Here are six things to watch in the new year:

Possibly higher interest rates, inflation

The long economic expansion that took hold starting in early 2009 has been characterized by mild inflation and extraordinarily low interest rates. Inflation remains subdued, but interest rates have been climbing – especially short-term rates that have been pushed higher by Federal Reserve tightening.

The central bank has signaled its intention to boost interest rates perhaps two more times in 2019 in an effort to raise them to more normalized levels. But that has made investors jittery.

"The fear is that the economy may already be slowing, and raising rates too high would be a mistake by unnecessarily causing it to slow further," wrote David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise, in a late-December note. He thinks this anxiety is misplaced, and he isn't forecasting a recession next year.

Jobs and consumer sentiment

One of the brightest aspects to this economic cycle is that the nation's unemployment rate continues to decline, and job growth remains on a healthy pace. This put consumers in a mood to spend, with holiday-season retail sales jumping a solid 5 percent over the same period last year, according to a post-Christmas tally by MasterCard.

"The economy still has its sails full and is moving briskly along with fair tailwinds," wrote Christopher Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG Bank. He doesn't see a recession on the horizon.

There are problem spots in the job market, especially difficulties felt by many employers in finding enough workers. But if the labor market remains healthy and most Americans who want jobs can find them, then this bodes very well for the economy.

Falling oil prices could keep inflation at bay and help Americans save money at the pump, added Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. That could give a boost to consumer spending in the coming year.

An inverted yield curve

If the lengthy economic expansion finally comes to an end soon, it could be signaled by an inverted yield curve. This term describes a situation where short-term yields exceed long-term yields for the same type of bond – for example, Treasury notes with two-year maturities paying more than Treasuries coming due in 20 or 30 years.

An inverted yield curve isn't normal, as long-term rates typically are higher. When the yield curve inverts, it implies long-term rates will fall further owing to worsening economic conditions. An inverted curve has been a fairly reliable predictor of recessions over the past several decades, typically coming several months in advance.

We're not there yet, with the yield curve fairly flat but still sloping upward. This is something investors and economists will continue to watch, especially if the Fed keeps raising rates on the short-end, which makes an inverted condition increasingly possible.

Continuing trade tensions

President Donald Trump spent the first two years of his administration picking fights with trading partners – some of it justified as with China's failure to respect intellectual property and some of it less so. Trump achieved a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico and put other nations on notice that the U.S. wants better terms.

But trade disputes with China – by far the largest source of American's deficit – mostly haven't been ironed out, and there's no assurance they will be despite a current cooling-off period. Continuing turmoil on this issue could send bouts of tension through the stock market and crimp economic growth. Conversely, any surprise, enforceable agreements could be viewed as highly beneficial.

For what it's worth, America's merchandise trade deficit has continued to widen over the two years since Trump took office and is on pace to set a record high level in 2018. The strong dollar, which tends to make U.S. exports more expensive in world markets and imports cheaper, hasn't helped.

Wild cards in the mix

As firm as the economy appears, all sorts of problems could derail it, just as the subprime-debt crisis came out of the woodwork a dozen years ago to help usher in a recession. The next problem could be triggered by all sorts of perils – a housing slowdown, resumption of the wealth-draining stock market slide, the widening rich-poor divide or something else.

JP Morgan Private Bank recently cited two imbalances that could harm the economy. One is the tight labor market and low unemployment rate – a situation that could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates. The second is higher corporate debt levels – a function of years of low interest rates – that could crimp the economy if more companies start to default.

Those trends, or other troubles, could be enough to end the expansion. JP Morgan Private Bank predicts the U.S. economy will slow in the second half of 2019 and slip into a mild recession in 2020.

Profits rising, but more slowly

When all is said and done, stock prices usually appreciate if corporate earnings improve. Profits have been on an upward trend for nearly a decade, getting a jump-start one year ago from passage of federal tax reform, which not only put more money in consumer pockets (by reducing individual tax rates) but also cut corporate tax expenses.

A similar windfall won't recur in 2019 like it did in 2018, and corporations could have trouble keeping their earnings growing, especially if the economy slows.

Profits for corporations in the Standard & Poor's 500 index are expected to rise 12.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period one year earlier, based on forecasts by Wall Street analysts. That would represent a meaningful deceleration in growth rates compared to the first three quarters of 2018, said Sheraz Mian, director of research at Zacks Investment Research.

Stock prices have declined sharply compared to their September peaks. The question now is whether those lower valuations accurately reflect the current, more subdued, profit outlook.

Reach Wiles at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8616.