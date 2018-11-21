Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Reba McEntire hosts the "CMA Country Christmas," Monday.

Bob D'Amico/ABC

TV

Tune in: The ninth annual “CMA Country Christmas” airs on ABC Monday, 8 EST/PST. Reba McEntire returns as host. Musical acts include Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley and Michael W. Smith.

FILM

Go to: “The Mule,” starring Clint Eastwood, hits theaters nationwide on Friday. Eastwood plays Earl Stone, a 90-year-old WWII veteran caught transporting millions of dollars' worth of cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. The film also stars Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Andy Garcia, Michael Pena and Laurence Fishburne.

In "Colette," Keira Knightley stars as feminist icon Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, who ghost-wrote a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband at the turn of the 20th century, then decided to fight for creative ownership after it became a success.

Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Keira Knightley stars in “Colette,” out Tuesday. In the biographical film, Knightley portrays the famed French novelist who wrote the best-selling and semiautobiographical “Claudine” novels under her husband’s name and later went on to take ownership of them. The film also stars Dominic West.

"Fuller House" returns for a fourth season.

Mike Yarish / Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: “Fuller House” returns for a fourth season on Netflix Saturday. When we left the house, Danny had reunited with former flame Vicky Larson and Kimmy was successfully impregnated with Stephanie and Jimmy’s child.

The soundtrack and Netflix special for “Springsteen on Broadway" both drop this week.

Greg Allen, AP

MUSIC

Listen: The soundtrack for Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” drops Friday. If that is not enough for die-hard fans, Netflix airs “Springsteen on Broadway” Saturday. Both are based on the rocker's best-selling autobiography, “Born to Run.”