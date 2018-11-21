Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:
TV
Tune in: The ninth annual “CMA Country Christmas” airs on ABC Monday, 8 EST/PST. Reba McEntire returns as host. Musical acts include Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley and Michael W. Smith.
FILM
Go to: “The Mule,” starring Clint Eastwood, hits theaters nationwide on Friday. Eastwood plays Earl Stone, a 90-year-old WWII veteran caught transporting millions of dollars' worth of cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. The film also stars Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Andy Garcia, Michael Pena and Laurence Fishburne.
DVD/BLU-RAY
View: Keira Knightley stars in “Colette,” out Tuesday. In the biographical film, Knightley portrays the famed French novelist who wrote the best-selling and semiautobiographical “Claudine” novels under her husband’s name and later went on to take ownership of them. The film also stars Dominic West.
STREAMING
Watch: “Fuller House” returns for a fourth season on Netflix Saturday. When we left the house, Danny had reunited with former flame Vicky Larson and Kimmy was successfully impregnated with Stephanie and Jimmy’s child.
MUSIC
Listen: The soundtrack for Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” drops Friday. If that is not enough for die-hard fans, Netflix airs “Springsteen on Broadway” Saturday. Both are based on the rocker's best-selling autobiography, “Born to Run.”