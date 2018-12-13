Money could be seen scattered Dec. 13, 2018, on New Jersey Route 3 west in East Rutherford. Drivers were getting out of their cars to collect the bills.

Courtesy of Betsy Richards

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — An armored Brink's truck scattered money across New Jersey Route 3, causing delays as people got out of their cars to scoop up the cash fluttering around on the highway, witnesses say.

East Rutherford police received calls at 8:30 a.m. EST that the bullet-resistant truck was spilling cash along the highway. A video posted on Twitter showed several people out of their cars, grabbing money while other cars were delayed or drove around them.

The commotion caused multiple related crashes, police said.

The training building that the New York Giants use is in the background of one video.

► March 3: Plot to steal $4M from armored vehicles, kill drivers, ends with epic arrest

► January 2017: Hundreds oppose parole for 1981 Brink's getaway driver

► December 2016: How an Idaho football player robbed a Brink's truck

Betsy Richards of Montclair, New Jersey, was on a NJ Transit bus into New York City when traffic started to slow down on the route. She said the Brink’s truck did not look damaged, so she did not know whether it had been in a collision or if the truck’s doors somehow had swung open.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Richards could see a man in a Brink’s uniform running through traffic trying to collect the money flying around the road, she said.

Cash on the road! West bound route 3 pic.twitter.com/7g2leoqWkg — JessicaBuchholzBrohm (@JessBuchBrohm) December 13, 2018

“People started stopping and people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash,” Richards said.

She could see $1, $5 and even $100 bills on the road, and people on her bus felt bad for the Brink's worker, she said.

"People were saying he's definitely going to get fired," Richards said. "It's Christmas for some and the loss of a job for another."

► February 2015: Brink's armored car guard killed in Houston robbery

► December 2014: $2 million spilled on Hong Kong road

Several videos and photos from people on the highway were posted to Twitter and Facebook.

Brink's did not immediately return calls for comment. Police are investigating the incident, and asked anyone with information or video to call 201-438-1065.

Follow Kaitlyn Kanzler on Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

A man could be seen collecting money Dec. 13, 2018, from New Jersey Route 3 west in East Rutherford after a Brink's truck dropped the bills.

Courtesy of Betsy Richards