Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will not attend Monday's christening of their great-grandchild, Prince Louis.

Their names were missing from a list or royal guests for the baptism of Prince William and Duchess Kate's third-born. Instead, Prince Charles is listed as the senior royal attending, along with Duchess Camilla, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, the Middleton family and the baby's godparents.

A representative from Buckingham Palace told the BBC and Britain's Press Association that their decision was made by the Queen in accordance with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "some time ago" and it was not because of ill health on either's part.

It is likely due to the queen's schedule: After spending the last week at her estates in Scotland and Norfolk, she is headed back to London, where she'll commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday and then meet President and Mrs. Trump Friday at Windsor Castle.

Prior to the christening, Prince William and Prince Harry's close friend, Nicholas van Cutsem, and Duchess Kate's cousin, Lucy Middleton, were named two of Prince Louis of Cambridge's six godparents Monday, ahead of his christening in the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace in London, where brother Prince George was baptized in 2013.

The 11-week-old baby prince, born April 23, is the third child of Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, and the fifth in line to the throne. He will be christened in a traditionally private ceremony in the chapel with a small party of his royal and Middleton relatives in attendance, plus the godparents.

Kensington Palace announced the godparents' names early Monday. They are:

Nicholas van Cutsem

Guy Pelly

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher

Lady Laura Meade

Hannah Carter

Lucy Middleton

Expected to attend the ceremony are the baby's parents, William and the former Kate Middleton; Prince George, who turns 5 on July 22; and Princess Charlotte, 3, who was christened in July 2015 at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The baby prince will wear the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. The original robe was commissioned by Queen Victoria for her eldest daughter Princess Victoria, who was christened in 1841.

Queen Elizabeth II, 92, and her husband, Prince Philip, will not be attending the baptism of their sixth great-grandchild. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, will be there to see his third grandchild welcomed into the Church of England, which the queen heads.

Also expected: Prince Harry and his bride, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, the former American actress who was baptized herself in the Chapel Royal shortly before their May 19 wedding.

Also attending: The baby's Middleton grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton; his aunt, Pippa Middleton Matthews and her husband, James Matthews, who are expecting a baby in the fall; and his uncle, James Middleton.

The christening is expected to follow closely the ceremonies for Will and Kate's two older children, complete with the antique silver Lily Font and the handmade replica of the 177-year-old royal lace christening gown.

After a 40-minute ceremony, the party is expected to repair to Clarence House — a royal residence in central London — for a private tea. The guests will be served christening cake — a tier taken from Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding cake.

Prince George's seven godparents included old family friends, a royal cousin, college pals and loyal staff. The best known is Zara Phillips Tindall, Will's cousin, eldest granddaughter to the queen and daughter of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Married to ex-rugby star Mike Tindall, Zara just gave birth to their second child, named Lena Elizabeth, who is the queen's seventh great-grandchild.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana's five godparents included the niece of her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Laura Fellowes, a cousin to William, is the daughter of Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana's sister; she gave a reading at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

