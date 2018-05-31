Cruise ship tours: Princess Cruises' Regal Princess Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94 Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Princess Cruises is planning another circumnavigation of South American for 2020.

The 58-day voyage on the 2,200-passenger Island Princess will kick off Jan. 9, 2020 and include more than a dozen stops in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and French Guiana.

Dubbed Circle South America, the trip also will feature stops at Puntarenas, Costa Rica and the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Barbados and Antigua.

After an initial stop in Cartagena, Colombia, Island Princess will head through the Panama Canal to follow a counter-clockwise circle around South America.

Stops along the west coast of South America include Manta, Ecuador; Callao, Peru (near Lima); and Santiago, Chile. A diversion westward to remote Easter Island also is planned.

RELATED: Princess ship to go around the world in 111 days

After rounding Cape Horn at the bottom of South America, Island Princess will head to the Falkland Islands for a short stop before continuing northward to Puerto Madryn and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Stops in Brazil include Rio de Janeiro and Armacao dos Buzios.

Fares for the voyage start at $8,999.10 per person, based on double occupancy.

Inside the Princess ships that made cruising history Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver. 01 / 100 Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver. 01 / 100





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com