Prince Harry is getting to be quite a fan of popular musicals, especially when they stage gala performances to raise money for his causes.

On Thursday, Harry took the stage of London's Dominion Theatre before the performance of "Bat Out of Hell – The Musicial," the award-winning rock opera by composer Jim Steinman and based on the bestselling Meat Loaf albums dating from the 1970s.

It was a solo night at the theater for Harry – pregnant Duchess Meghan of Sussex stayed home – but it was in service for one of his most important charities, the Invictus Games for wounded warriors that he founded in 2014.

Before the performance started, he thanked the audience for helping raise funds for the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the international competition.

The Duke thanks @BatTheMusical on stage for supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through @WeAreInvictus. pic.twitter.com/0FcrhKPRR5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 6, 2018

The foundation and the producers of "Bat Out Of Hell" announced this year a global partnership to help support the games, including arranging family workshops for wounded personnel interested in a career in the theater.

"You have all played a part in making sure that we can continue the work that we do," Harry said, pointing out the motorbike prop from the show on the stage. “So apart from wanting to get on that bike and rev it… enjoy the show and thank you very much for being part of this.”

Before the show, Harry met with some of the serving personnel and veterans who were invited to the gala performance.

Prince Harry hugs Nerys Pearce as he attends a gala performance of "Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical" in support of the Invictus Games Foundation, Dec. 6, 2018 in London.

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The West End show, which has earned positive reviews and theater awards, has elements of "West Side Story," bringing to life Meat Loaf anthems in the story of a young leader of a rebellious gang as he falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler.

In August, a few months after Harry and Meghan wed at Windsor Castle in May, the two of them attended a gala performance of "Hamilton," sitting next to writer/director/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, to raise funds for Harry's African children's charity, Sentebale.

That show, of course, features King George III, Harry's sixth-great-grandfather, as a character, which led the prince to jokingly start singing one of the songs during his speech from the stage.

"You say..." the prince began, crooning a line from the George III song "You'll Be Back." The audience, including Miranda and the cast, were delighted but that was enough for Harry, who told them, "that's not gonna happen."

Prince Harry: Photos through the years Prince Harry is definitely the royal to watch. Take a look back at the red-headed prince through the years. Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in London with newborn Prince Henry Charles Albert David, known from that point on as just Prince Harry, on Sept. 15, 1984. Princess Diana with Prince William and baby Prince Harry shortly after his birth in 1984. Princess Diana runs to Harry and William aboard the royal yacht Britannia in 1987. Harry, then almost 5, has the biggest grin in a group portrait with his parents and brother in the Sicily Islands in June 1989. Harry, then 5, went to the Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands with Princess Diana and William and other friends and relatives during their vacation in April 1990. Harry, then 7, enjoys a ride with his mother and brother on the Maid of Mist in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, in October 1991. Harry and Diana went to the races in July, 1994, when he was just shy of 10. The Princess of Wales was to present the winner's cup at at the British Grand Prix race at the track. In Jaunary 1995, Harry, 10, joins William and his younger cousins, Princess Beatrice, 6, center right, and Princess Eugenie, 4, children of Prince Andrew and Sarah Duchess of York, at the exclusive Klosters ski resort in Switzerland. Harry and family gather for VJ Day commemoration in London in August 1995. In September 1995, when Harry was turning 11, he accompanied his by-then estranged parents to Eton for Will's first day of school there, and watched as Will signed the entrance book. Shock and awe for Harry and his brother in September 1997, when Diana was killed in a Paris car crash and Britain erupted in an outpouring of grief. Harry, then nearly 13, with his father and brother, is moved, along with the rest of the country, at the sea of floral tributes left for his mother outside Kensington Palace. Britain wept at the sight of Harry, with his grandfather Prince Philip, his brother, his uncle Earl Spencer, and his father walking behind Diana's funeral procession on Sept. 6, 1997, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Harry waits with his father and brother for Princess Diana's coffin to be loaded into a hearse after the funeral service in Westminster Abbey. A few months later, Harry looked more cheerful when he accompanied his father to South Africa and got to meet the Spice Girls, including Emma Bunton, in Johannesburg on Nov. 1, 1997. The traditional photo call at Klosters, this time in April 2000, featured Will and Harry and Prince Charles horsing around for the media on the third day of their holiday in the Swiss resort. After their mother's death, the British media agreed to leave the boys alone while they were still in school. Harry eventually followed his brother to Eton. Here, at nearly 19, he wears the Eton uniform, as he prepares to leave the school in May 2003. The young royals are known to dislike the paparazzi and Harry is no exception. But sometimes he fights back, as in this instance, outside an exclusive London nightclub in the early hours of Oct. 21, 2004. Prince and pap were slightly injured. A low point for Harry: When he wore a Nazi swastika on his arm for a costume party in January 2005. The British tabloid "The Sun" printed the picture just as the royal family prepared to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Holocaust. Harry, then 20, apologized profusely. When his father and Camilla Parker Bowles married in April 2005, Harry was there for the small civil wedding at Windsor's town hall, and for the reception hosted by the queen at Windsor Castle. He also helped decorate the going-away car. Harry has many female friends but only two serious girlfriends in recent years, including Chelsy Davy, the Zimbabwe-born London lawyer. Here the two snuggle at a cricket match in 2007 in St John's, Antigua. Not a couple but still pals. She was maid of honor, he was best man at the royal wedding of their siblings, Will and Kate, in April 2011. Harry relaxes with with a computer football game and fellow Apache Helicopter crew members during a 12-hour VHR (very high readiness) shift at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan in November 2012. After Eton, Harry entered Sandhurst military academy, joined the Army, became a helicopter pilot and eventually did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. In this December 2012 picture, when he was 28 and on his second tour, Harry does a pre-flight check. Harry was a huge hit on his first big overseas tour representing the queen, during her Diamond Jubilee year, in the spring of 2012. He started here in Belize touched down in the Bahamas and Jamaica, and also went to Brazil. Harry is a keen polo player, has played all over the world. Here, he charges down a field in in Campinas, Brazil during his Diamond Jubilee visit in March 2012. Harry typically throws himself into whatever he's doing, in this case, posing with and racing track star Usain Bolt at the University of the West Indies in in Kingston, Jamaica, in March 2012. Harry can dress like a royal when the occasion demands, as in 2012, during the queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London. He traveled in a horse-drawn carriage procession to Buckingham Palace for the Diamond Jubilee Lunch on June 5. Harry, Will and Kate were Olympic Ambassadors during the London Games in August 2012, and all three were enthusiastic cheerleaders in the stands for all the athletes and the British teams in particular. In August 2012, just before deploying to Afghanistan, Harry went to Las Vegas where he got naked playing pool at a party. Another guest snapped cellphone pictures which were published online. Harry apologized, saying later that it was a case of behaving too much like a pilot about to deploy and not enough like a prince. Harry's African children's charity, Sentebale, is close to his heart, along with the country of Lesotho and its heir, Prince Seeiso, who co-founded the charity. Here, he visits Kananelo Center for the deaf in Lesotho in February 2013. During Harry's weeklong tour of the USA in May 2013, he met with first lady Michelle Obama at the White House, laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, toured New York City, played in a charity polo match in Connecticut, went to the Warrior Games in Colorado and checked out Superstorm Sandy damage at the New Jersey shore, accompanied by Gov. Chris Christie. The campaign against landmines couldn't have asked for a better patron than Princess Diana, until Harry took up the cause. In August 2013, he went to Angola to inspect the work of the Halo Trust, touring minefields and and checking out the damage that mines can do. Everyone looks great with Sydney Harbor in the backdrop. Harry was dressed to impress in military whites during a two-day trip to Australia in October 2013 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy's fleet arriving into Sydney. A different kind of low point for Harry, at the bottom of the world in Antarctica. That's him, one of the leaders teams of wounded warriors from four nations on a race to reach the South Pole in December 2013. His second girlfriend in recent years was English aristocrat Cressida Bonas, here with him at a rugby match in London in March 2014. They broke up soon after. Harry's affinity for the little ones is one of his endearing characteristics. Here, in Santiago, Chile, in June 2014, he met little Matias Gonzalez at a kindergarten for indigenous children, during a week in Brazil and Chile. When Kate Middleton joined the royal family, Harry said he finally had the sister he always wanted. With brother Will, they make for a tight trio of young royals. Harry has recently been linked to former beauty queen Camilla Thurlow, but so far he has not been snapped with her. However, he, Kate and Will are always together, as here in Belgium for a WWI commemorations in August 2014. Harry visited an art installation at the Tower of London featuring nearly 900,000 ceramic poppies, representing the British and Commonwealth troops who died. He, Will and Kate each 'planted' a poppy in sea of blood-red poppies spilling out of a window and through the moat around the ancient fortress, in August 2014. Harry tries out a F-Type Jaguar at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, a curtain-raiser for the Invictus Games, on Sept. 9. PALMERSTON NORTH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 13: Prince Harry plays a game of touch rugby with children during a visit to Linton Military Camp on May 13, 2015 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. Prince Harry is in New Zealand from May 9 through to May 16 attending events in Wellington, Invercargill, Stewart Island, Christchurch, Linton, Whanganui and Auckland. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 553282555 ORIG FILE ID: 473103468 From right, Britain's Prince Harry, Elton John, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose backstage for photographs after Bennett and Lady Gaga's performance as part of the Cheek to Cheek Tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Monday, June 8, 2015 (Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT ORG XMIT: LENT103 LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) watch the fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century, when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 556611859 ORIG FILE ID: 476957016 CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Prince Harry walks on the airfield at Goodwood Aerodrome as he is shown a Spitfire Aircraft that will take place in a Battle of Britain Flypast at Goodwood on September 15, 2015 in Chichester, England. The 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain is being marked by a historic flypast that brings more Battle of Britain aircraft together than ever before as a show of thanks to 'the few' and the sacrifices they made. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 575108103 ORIG FILE ID: 488287308 Harry poses with retired RAF pilot Tom Neil, 95, a Battle of Britain vet, after Neil landed in a Spitfire following an historic 75th anniversary flypast. Harry was supposed to fly in the Spitfire himself but gave up his seat to Neil, after another Spitfire was grounded for service reasons. And what about that ginger beard? The attention-getting fuzz is a holdover from his summer conservation mission in Africa, where it's hard to shave went you're living in tents in the bush. Judge from social media, his fans approve of the look. With Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Harry welcomed President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016. Prince Harry, creator of the Invictus Games, poses with UK Armed Forces Athlete Dave Henson (with Gold in the 200m) and other medal winners at this year’s event on May 10 in Orlando, Florida. The Invictus Games is the only International sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Prince Harry smiles next to Duchess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, and Prince George on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England. Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry are all smiles for 'The Patron's Lunch' celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. Prince Harry takes the stage with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the Basotho Youth Choir at the finale of the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace on June 28, 2016 in London. Coldplay headlined the event which raises money to help the vulnerable and HIV positive children of Lesotho and Botswana. Harry, left, salutes as he stands alongside his grandfather Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during their visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on Nov. 10, 2016. Harry reacts after shaking hands with a young boy during his visit to the Field of Remembrance. Harry, center, wearing the uniform of the Blues and Royals, greets people on his arrival for the opening ceremony. Harry places a cross in tribute to fallen servicemen during the opening ceremony. Harry takes aim while playing cricket during an official visit on Nov. 25, 2016 in Castries, Saint Lucia. While in Bridgetown, Barbados, Harry and Rihanna attend the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on Dec. 1, 2016. Both took an HIV test. Harry embraces a member of staff at Joshua House Children Centre on the final morning of an official visit to the Caribbean on Dec. 4, 2016 in Georgetown, Guyana. Back in London, Harry with Duchess Kate and Prince William, attends a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service on Dec. 19, 2016. He shows off fancy footwork at a sports session put on by Pink Lizard, a youth organization on March 21, 2017 in England. Harry, Prince William, left, and Duchess Kate, center, root for participants of the London Marathon on April 23, 2017. William and Harry are dashing guests at the wedding of Duchess Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, and James Matthews on May 20, 2017. On July 7, 2017, Harry pays a visit to a boy with Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome. Harry hops in the saddle on July 15, 2017 at Cirencester Park Polo Club in England. Harry interacts with children while visiting, StreetGames' Fit and Fed, which aims to provide children and young people with access to activity sessions, on July 28, 2017. Playfully swinging a child, Harry appears to be having a ball. Prince William and Harry leave an event at the memorial garden at Kensington Palace on Aug. 30, 2017. The garden was transformed into a White Garden dedicated in the memory of their mother, Princess Diana. The same day, Harry places flowers from members of the public at the Golden Gates of Kensington Palace. At the Manchester City Football Club, Harry drops in on a training session on Sept. 4, 2017. Harry appears to make a pinky promise while on a walkabout at the Cathedral Quarter in Belfast on Sept. 7, 2017. Prince Harry looked dapper in a bow tie at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner on Oct. 11, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry strode into the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner on Oct. 11, 2017.

