COLUMBUS, Ohio – President Donald Trump-backed Troy Balderson holds a razor-thin margin of victory over Democrat Danny O'Connor after Tuesday's special election.

Ohio election officials in seven central Ohio counties will soon begin counting provisional and absentee ballots. That means O'Connor has not conceded the race yet. Balderson is calling it a victory for the GOP and saying he will fill the remaining months of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's term.

O'Connor must overcome a 1,754-vote deficit to win the race with as-yet-uncounted ballots – an improbable but not impossible task.

Troy Balderson, Republican candidate for Ohio's 12th Congressional District, shakes hands with a few supporters during an election night party Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Newark, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete, AP

Here's what will happen next and what numbers you should watch:

• 1,754: Balderson's margin of victory in the unofficial, final results Tuesday

• 3,435: The number of provisional ballots to be counted. These include people who cast ballots but whose identity or eligibility to vote could not be immediately confirmed.

• 5,048: The number of absentee ballots to be counted. These include ballots sent by mail last-minute.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

• Aug. 18: The date Ohio election officials will start counting these ballots

• Aug. 24: The deadline to complete counting those ballots

• 0.5 percent: That's how close the vote would need to be to trigger an automatic recount.

• 1 percent: That's how close the vote would need to be for a candidate to challenge the results.

• 0.86 percent: Balderson's current margin of victory in the unofficial, final results.

• Roughly 60 percent: The percentage of uncounted votes O'Connor must win to win the election. But even then, there would be a recount.

If you enjoyed the thrill of a close race, Balderson and O'Connor will face off again in November to run for the next two-year term.

More: Exclusive: Democrats flood airwaves with health care ads, while GOP spots tout Trump in 2018 midterms

More: New York GOP Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges

More: Key takeaways from Ohio special election and primaries in four other states

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com