Phone lock screens lit up Wednesday afternoon with a message from President Donald Trump.
"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed," the "presidential alert," managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, appeared on smartphones at 2:18 p.m. EDT.
The aim of the alert is to warn Americans about national emergencies, and it works like weather or Amber alerts. However, unlike these other alert systems, presidential alerts cannot be turned off.
Contributing: Brett Molina. Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller