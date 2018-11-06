SINGAPORE — After more than a half-century of hostility between their two countries, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had nice things to say when they came face-to-face to try to strike a deal over the latter's nuclear weapons.

"Very, very good — excellent relationship," Trump said after a brief one-on-one meeting with the North Korean dictator. Later, at a bilateral meeting with aides from both sides, Trump said, "Mr. Chairman, it's a great honor to be with you, and I know that we will have tremendous success together."

At the top of the summit, with Kim at his side, Trump had predicted that "it's going to be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt."

Kim told Trump that there were "many obstacles" ahead of the meeting, "but we overcame all."

In an extraordinary scene earlier, the two leaders who once threatened each other with nuclear annihilation shook hands on a red carpet in front of the island resort hotel where they are meeting. As cameras whirred and clicked, a global audience watched as Trump smiled and grabbed Kim's arm for a photo opportunity that featured American and North Korean flags arrayed side-by-side behind the two leaders.

Trump also took a familiar jab at the press during the summit: As reporters yelled questions during the photo opp, Trump told Kim, "The press, they never stop."

At one point, reporters overheard Kim's translator saying, "many people will think this as a science fiction movie."

Trump and Kim chatted amiably out of earshot as they walked into the building for the private meeting that preceded a full bilateral conference that includes aides and advisers.

"Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly," Trump tweeted hours before his historic sit-down with Kim. "But in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

President Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

Evan Vucci, AP

In another tweet, Trump denounced "haters & losers" who said he should not have granted Kim — an autocrat accused of having political rivals killed the prestige of a presidential meeting without more North Korean concessions.

Citing the return of American hostages and a suspension of North Korean nuclear testing, Trump said that "these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"

While on his way to meet Kim, Trump also tweeted that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalized outside Washington, D.C.

Trump and aides said they do not expect the summit to generate a comprehensive nuclear deal; they instead looked to set up a process to negotiate an agreement in which North Korea gives up nuclear weapons in exchange for economic assistance from the United States and other countries.

The global village expressed amazement over the extraordinary pictures from Singapore: The voluble 6-foot-3 American president, who turns 72 years old Thursday, backslapping the 5-foot-7, 34-year-old reclusive dictator of North Korea less than a year after each basically threatened the destroy the other's country.

The two leaders began the meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Singapore time — prime time Monday back in the USA. The summit took place at a resort hotel on Sentosa island, just off the Singapore mainland.

Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Previously, Trump had derided Kim as "Little Rocket Man" and pledged to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to make nuclear threats. This week, the president said he looked forward to getting to know his new negotiating partner.

Kim and his government are developing missiles that can carry nuclear weapons to the USA and have denounced Trump as a blustery "dotard." Now they are willing to discuss denuclearization but want the United States and other countries to lift economic sanctions that have damaged their country.

More: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un to meet alone at Singapore summit

More: Donald Trump thinks G-7 flap will help with Kim Jong Un; others aren't so sure

More: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un: Still fighting the Korean War

Trump and Kim may also discuss the prospects for a peace treaty involving South Korea. Technically, both Koreas remain at war; only a cease-fire ended the Korean War in 1953.

Both leaders expressed optimism about their talks, yet each said they are prepared to walk out if things don't go well.

Each plans to leave Singapore hours after their meetings wrap up, though Trump plans to speak to reporters about the developments. The president has an interview scheduled with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Described by his critics as a mini-Stalin, Kim has been on something of a charm offensive in Singapore since arriving Sunday. On Monday night, he strolled the downtown area of this trade and finance capital, taking in the sights and posing for selfies with local citizens.

Trump entered the Kim summit less than a week after an acrimonious G-7 meeting in which he and longtime American allies argued about trade policy.

Many analysts are skeptical that Kim will agree to fully give up nuclear weapons because he sees them as essential to his nation's security and self-identity.

Still, they said, the initial Trump-Kim summit could at least yield an agreement to keep negotiating.

"Depends on how you define success," said James Goldgeier, a visiting senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations. "Both leaders will want to trumpet it as a success, but it seems like this will largely be a photo op both can use for their domestic purposes."

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08 The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08

Goldgeier expressed concern about the plan for Trump and Kim to meet alone, with only interpreters in the room. That could lead to misunderstandings, he said, if there are no witnesses to record what is said.

"From a U.S. perspective, Trump has made clear he hasn’t prepared for the meeting, so he may say things to Kim that his advisers will want to walk back later if they are able to figure out what he’s told Kim," Goldgeier said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump was ready for the summit stage.

"A complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," Pompeo said. "Sanctions will remain until North Korea completely and verifiably eliminates its weapons of mass destruction programs."

Trump pledged to increase those economic sanctions if the nuclear talks break down.

For North Korea, denuclearization involves the United States withdrawing troops from South Korea and pulling back the nuclear umbrella over U.S. allies in the region.

It's important that participants not oversell progress in Singapore, analysts said. That could generate misunderstandings and a breakdown that risks armed conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons.

George Lopez, a professor at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, said, "Each leader will proclaim to their national audiences the summit was a success," but they may see the details differently.

"This soon after leads to uncertainty and ultimately to heightened tension regarding who was to blame for the breakdown of progress," said Lopez, who served on a United Nations panel for monitoring sanctions on North Korea. "And it will put the next meeting in jeopardy. Then the cycle repeats itself."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com