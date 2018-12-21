A look at Barack Obama's post-presidential life Obama joins fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to address the audience during a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University on Oct. 21, 2017, in College Station, Texas. Obama delivers a speech with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam during a rally in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 19, 2017. Obama stands on stage with Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for the governor of New Jersey, on Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Argentinian President Mauricio Macri speaks with Obama during their meeting in Bella Vista, Argentina, on Oct. 7, 2017. Obama delivers a speech during the Green Economy Summit in Argentina on Oct. 6, 2017. Obama and Prince Harry watch wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2017. Obama meets competitors from Team USA on day 7 of the Invictus Games 2017 on Sept. 29, 2017, in Toronto. Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama pose with a group of golfers' wives and girlfriends during opening ceremonies for the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2017. Obama speaks at Goalkeepers 2017 on Sept. 20, 2017, in New York City. In this July 3, 2017, photo provided by Jolene Jackinsky, Obama holds Jackinsky's 6-month-old baby girl while posing for a selfie with the pair at a waiting area at Anchorage International Airport, in Anchorage, Alaska. Obama gives a speech during the 4th Congress of the Indonesian Diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 1, 2017. This handout picture released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace on June 30, 2017, shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo chatting with Obama on the lawn of the presidential palace in Bogor. Obama waves to reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 30, 2017. Obama walks with his daughter Malia, left, during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on June 29, 2017. Obama and his family raft at the Ayung River during a family holiday in Bali, Indonesia, on June 26, 2017. Obama speaks at the convention center in Montreal, Quebec, on June 6, 2017. Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a discussion on democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. Obama waves before he is awarded the German Media Prize in Baden-Baden, Germany, on May 25, 2017. Obama speaks with Sam Kass, food entrepreneur and former White House chef, during the third edition of "Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit," focusing on new technologies for feeding the globe, in Milan on May 9, 2017. Obama is presented with the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage Award by Caroline Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston on May 7, 2017. Obama speaks at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center on May 3, 2017, in Chicago. The Obama Foundation unveiled plans for the former president's lakefront presidential center, showcasing renderings and a model. Obama and former attorney general Eric Holder leave the funeral mass for longtime Pittsburgh Steelers chairman, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former U.S. ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney on April 18, 2017. Obama, accompanied by former first lady Michelle Obama, waves as they leave the National Gallery of Art in Washington on March 5, 2017. Obama vacations off the coast of Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands in on Feb. 7, 2017. Obama is pictured with British billionaire Richard Branson off the coast of Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands on Feb. 7, 2017. Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

For left-leaning Californians – and there are many of them – Christmas came early.

The gifts: New green signs with reflective white lettering proclaiming President Barack H. Obama Highway along one stretch of a Los Angeles-area freeway.

Installation of the signs on the 134 Freeway from State Route 2 in Glendale to Interstate 210 in Pasadena was completed this week, more than a year after the presidential tribute was signed into state law in September 2017.

While attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979-81, before transferring to Columbia University in New York, Obama lived in Pasadena. The stretch of highway named in his honor runs through Eagle Rock, too.

'The holiday spirit': In his Santa hat, Obama surprises kids at children's hospital with toys before Christmas

The pro-Obama crowd rejoiced while commenting on a LAist.com story posted on Facebook.

“Yay! I drive that way every day to work!” one person wrote.

Another wrote that he “screamed in delight” when he saw the signs.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Another reader couldn’t help but jab at Obama’s successor in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump: “Maybe we can name a speed bump after our current Commander-in-Chief.”

While California is one of the nation’s most liberal states – Golden State voters gave Hillary Clinton 61.7 percent of the vote against Trump in the 2016 presidential election – Republicans do represent 25 percent of the electorate, according to the Secretary of State’s newest numbers in October.

Some of them were equally unhappy about the designation in honor of Obama.

“Must be a dead end,” one person wrote on the LAist.com Facebook page.

“Not my highway,” wrote another person.

Another Los Angeles-area roadway will soon be named for the 44th president. In August, Los Angeles announced plans to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

The 3.5-mile road runs through a predominantly African-American residential area and past Rancho Cienga Park, where Obama held a campaign rally on Feb. 20, 2007, during his campaign to the White House.