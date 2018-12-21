Amtrak is experiencing delays on its most popular Northeast Corridor routes today due to a power outage at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station.
Earlier this morning, Amtrak announced on Twitter that all service to and from Washington was suspended due to the outage. Power was restored and trains started moving, but that did not stop “residual delays” from happening, according to Amtrak’s Twitter feed.
All day long, Amtrak has been updating its followers about delayed trains ranging from 31 to 90 minutes late.
Amtrak’s Acela and Regional trains between Washington, D.C., and Boston are its most popular, especially on the weekend before Christmas.
The train service also mentioned that “Commuter Train interference west of New Haven” was causing a delay on an Acela train on Friday.