In the last few decades video games have gone from a niche medium for nerds and arcade regulars to a multi-billion dollar industry. So far in 2018, people around the world have purchased over 160 million copies of games.

Based on video game sales statistics for 2018 from games statistics site VGChartz, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 25 best selling video games so far this year.

We looked at the sales of titles for individual consoles, rather than combined sales. In some cases, the same game has more than one entry on this list. In nearly every case, the PS4 versions of these titles do meaningfully better than the Xbox One equivalents. This is not surprising, given the fact that the Sony console has more the doubled Xbox’s global sales.

It turns out that a well-known trend in the film industry – the rise in popularity of remakes and sequels – has become the standard in the video game industry as well. Every title on this list is part of a franchise with at least one release. A number of titles on this list are franchises that have been around for decades, with dozens of releases.

While PS4 titles dominate the list, a number of the highest-selling games are Switch games. Nintendo’s new portable console has been a major success, leaving behind memories of the largely disappointing Wii U.

The games with the highest sales figures in 2018 were not necessarily released in 2018. In one case, the game is several years old but is still still popular and outsells hundreds of new titles. Sales data for these games was pulled during the last week of November. Sales figures are only for the listed console.

25. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Xbox One) • 2018 sales: 1,117,085 • Total sales: 1,117,085 • Weeks available: 1 • Publisher: Activision The Xbox One release of the latest in Activision’s highly successful spinoff of the “Call of Duty” series has sold over 1 million units in its first week of sales. The previous edition of the game, “Black Ops 3,” which was released about three years ago, sold about 7.3 million units worldwide since.

16. Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (3DS) • 2018 sales: 1,435,687 • Total sales: 6,744,584 • Weeks available: 48 • Publisher: Nintendo “Pokemon Red,” “Green,” and “Blue,” released just over two decades ago, are three versions of the same game, collectively, they are one of the five most popular games of all time, selling over 31 million units. 2017’s “Pokemon: Ultra Sun” and “Ultra Moon” on the 3DS, updates of 2016’s “Sun and Moon,” are nowhere close to the original game’s success, but selling 1.4 million copies so far this year for a total of 6.7 million, when combined with the original versions of “Sun and Moon," which sold 15 million units, puts the game in the running for the most popular in the franchise’s history. ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes

15. Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) • 2018 sales: 1,507,907 • Total sales: 13,173,321 • Weeks available: 50 • Publisher: Activision “Call of Duty: WWII,” released in November 2017, was highly anticipated as the popular franchise’s first World War II title in close to a decade. It did not disappoint has sold more than 13 million units on the PS4, good enough for eighth among the franchise’s best sellers based on single-console sales.

11. Kirby Star Allies (Switch) • 2018 sales: 1,638,858 • Total sales: 1,638,858 • Weeks available: 31 • Publisher: Nintendo Nintendo has released several dozen different Kirby titles since “Kirby’s Dream Land” came out for the Game Boy in 1992. While “Kirby Star Allies,” which has sold over 1.6 million units in 2018 since its March release, is one of the console’s 10 top-selling games, it's nowhere near the best-selling “Kirby” game of all time yet, ranking 12th overall among all releases in the series. The original Game Boy title is No. 1, having sold over 5 million copies.

5. Far Cry 5 (PS4) • 2018 sales: 3,670,461 • Total sales: 3,670,461 • Weeks available: 29 • Publisher: Ubisoft As is the case with most popular multi-platform titles recently, the PS4 version of Ubisoft’s “Far Cry 5” has vastly outsold its counterpart on the Xbox One, selling 3.7 million copies compared to the Microsoft console’s 1.6 million.

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.