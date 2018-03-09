People who seek only scandal and division must be answered with silence and prayer, Pope Francis said Monday as the Catholic Church continued to grapple with controversy surrounding allegations of sexual abuse.

Francis, in a homily during Mass in Vatican City, did not specifically address the growing scandal. But he said even families can have division over topics such as politics, sports and money.

"With people lacking good will, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family — (respond with) silence, prayer," the pope said.

Francis and the church have been hammered in recent weeks by a series of sexual abuse-related issues. In July, Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigned amid claims of abuse.

Then, three weeks ago, the Pennsylvania attorney general released a grand jury report alleging that church leaders protected more than 300 "predator priests" in six Roman Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania for decades. The report claimed the church was more interested in protecting its own interests and the abusers than tending to the victims.

Another blow was struck last week by Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former Vatican ambassador to the U.S., who called on Francis to resign. Vigano accused Francis of covering up McCarrick's alleged misbehavior for years.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput said he has asked the pope to cancel a bishop's conference focusing on youth scheduled for October in Rome.

"Right now, the bishops would have absolutely no credibility in addressing this topic,” he said. Chaput said the synod should instead concentrate on the life of bishops. Other bishops have made similar requests, according to the Catholic website Lifesitenews.com.

Francis addressed the global sexual abuse scandal in a speech late last month in Ireland, where outrage over abuses there overwhelmed coverage of the pope's visit.

“The failure of ... bishops, religious superiors, priests and others to adequately address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community,” the pope said. “I myself share these sentiments.”

The pope has declined to respond to Vigano's claims.

Truth is humble and silent, Francis said Monday.

"May the Lord give us the grace to discern when we should speak and when we should stay silent," the pope said. "This applies to every part of life – to work, at home, in society. ...Thus we will be closer imitators of Jesus."

