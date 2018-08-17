MILWAUKEE – Corvontae Davis went to Milwaukee on Tuesday to have lunch with his brother.

While he was getting into his own car to find change to put into the parking meter, a woman started yelling at him and called police. She thought he was breaking into the car.

He felt her response was racially motivated.

The Oak Creek resident said he struggled briefly to open the doors of the car. He has a 2016 Ford Mustang with keyless entry. But instead of asking him if there was a problem, the woman crossed to the other side of the street, started yelling at him and called police.

Corvontae Davis poses with his Ford Mustang. Recently, a woman called the police on him because she thought he was breaking into what turned out to be his own car.

Corvontae Davis

Call logs confirm that someone called police to report a suspicious person with a car at that time and place.

Davis took video of the woman making the call and posted it on Facebook.

"It was very embarrassing. I work for the state of Wisconsin as an officer at a local prison and to be accused of such behavior, it’s mind-boggling," he said.

Davis waited for police to arrive.

"She stood there for a while. When she noticed that the cops arrived, she went off and didn’t interact with the police department. She didn’t interact with me," Davis said. "She left me out there to explain myself and the situation and what was going on."

Davis said he offered police officers his license and registration and they did confirm he owned the car and apologized for the woman's behavior.

Davis didn't know the woman's name but he said he's looking for an apology, nothing more.

