Anthony Aiello, 90, was arrested and charged with murdering his stepdaughter.

San Jose police used data from a Fitbit device in the case against a 90-year-old man who is accused of murdering his stepdaughter and staging her death to look like a suicide.

Officers found Karen Navarra, 67, dead at her home on September 13, after a co-worker checked on her when she didn't arrive to work, according to a police statement obtained by USA TODAY.

The report said Navarra was found slouched in her chair with a kitchen knife in her hand, appearing as if she killed herself.

During an interview with police, 90-year-old Anthony Aiello, Navarra's stepfather, said he visited Navarra to bring her some pizza, only staying for 15 minutes.

But police say video evidence later showed Aiello's car was at Navarra's house for a longer period of time, and data from her Fitbit approximates when she might have died.

The police statement said data from the device, which includes heart-monitoring technology, showed a significant spike in Navarra's heart rate, followed by a rapid slowdown.

Aiello was arrested on September 25 in San Jose and is facing a murder charge.

This is not the first time Fitbit data has assisted law enforcement in criminal cases. Last year, Richard Dabate was charged in Connecticut with murdering his wife after police use step data from her Fitbit to discredit his claims she was killed by a masked intruder, CNN reported.

