The National Christmas Tree is lit following a ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Andrew Harnik, AP

WASHINGTON – A man climbed up the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, and police had to negotiate with him to come down.

U.S. Park Police confirmed that a man climbed the Christmas tree located in the Ellipse near the White House.

The man came down on his own around 6:55 p.m. EST, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It is not known why the man climbed the tree or how he managed to do it.

It is unclear if the man will face any charges.

