A Florida lawyer representing 15 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students says he is "exploring all of our options" after a federal judge ruled that law enforcement and school officials had no legal duty to protect students during a Valentine's Day rampage at the school that left 17 people dead.

The ruling came as a new report separately revealed that school officials rewound a school surveillance video as the massacre unfolded, confusing officers trying to track down suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Lawyer Kristoffer Budhram filed suit claiming the 15 students suffered "psychological injuries" as a result of the attack. The suit claimed the school district and county either have a policy of allowing “killers to walk through a school killing people without being stopped” or failed to adequately train employees to respond.

Budhram argued the students deserved protection under the 14th Amendment right to due process, citing a “clearly established right to be (free) from deliberate indifference to substantial known risks and threats of injury.”

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Judge Beth Bloom dismissed the suit in a ruling filed last week.

"The critical question the court analyzes is whether defendants had a constitutional duty to protect plaintiffs from the actions of Cruz," Bloom wrote. But she determined that "for such a duty to exist on the part of defendants, plaintiffs would have to be considered to be in custody.”

More: Another deputy disciplined over response to Parkland high school shooting

More: Parkland teachers protest reassignment of Marjory Stoneman Douglas staffers

Defendants included Broward County, schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, school security monitor Andrew Medina, Sheriff Scott Israel, Captain Jan Jordan and former deputy Scot Peterson.

"We respectfully disagree with Judge Bloom's decision to dismiss our clients' case," Budhram said in an email to USA TODAY. "This case is about protecting the Constitutional rights of individuals who were the victims of one of the worst mass shootings in this country’s history.

"We are exploring all of our options for ensuring that they get their day in court, including appealing Judge Bloom's decision."

This week the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, citing newly released records, reported that school officials rewound school surveillance video to find the gunman, then described Cruz's whereabouts to officers. But the school officials apparently did not make clear to the officers that the information was several minutes old.

Cruz had already left the building.

“Had we known the shooter wasn’t there, we probably could have flooded that building a lot faster ... to recover victims and wounded people,” George Schmidt, a member of Coral Springs Police Department’s SWAT operations team, told investigators.

Cruz, who had been expelled from the Parkland school, entered the building armed with a semiautomatic assault weapon, smoke grenades and a mask, authorities said. He fired more than 100 shots before the gun apparently jammed and he walked out of the building amid the chaos.

Cruz was taken into custody walking through a nearby neighborhood a short time after the shooting. He later confessed to the attack, according to a probable cause warrant.

A Broward County grand jury indicted Cruz, 19, on 17 counts of first-degree murder that could result in the death penalty. He is also charged with 17 counts of attempted murder.