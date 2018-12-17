North Ridgeville, Ohio, police caught an 18-year-old man speeding, but that's not the reason we're sharing this story with you.

The teen was apparently driving 100 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. He obviously received a speeding ticket, but the officer who pulled him over decided to go a step further, sharing an emotional summary of the incident on Facebook.

"I’d like to believe that you were minutes away from creating an unspeakable Christmas tragedy when I stopped you," the officer wrote. "If not only killing yourself, you were well on your way to killing some innocent person who was minding their own business doing nothing else wrong but being in front of you."

The officer added the teen was "scared" when he was pulled over, but "for the wrong reason." He further said he was "proud" to write the ticket.

"I hope that when your mom tells you to “drive safe” you make a promise to her, and yourself, that you will," he wrote. "Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise."

