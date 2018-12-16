Rob Freestone appears to have posted several Facebook photos from Camp Fire cleanup sites that drew outrage from social media users.

Town of Paradise

REDDING, Calif. – Police in California say they will pursue criminal charges against a cleanup worker who posted photos of himself in properties destroyed in a wildfire that some are calling disrespectful.

The man, identified by Paradise Police as Rob Freestone, worked on cleanup efforts as a third-party contractor for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a spokesman for the utility company said.

The Camp Fire swept through Northern California last month, killing at least 86 people and destroying 14,000 homes.

Freestone appears to have posted several inflammatory images on his Facebook page while working in the Camp Fire area.

One post showed cleanup workers posing for a photo in a burned out RV. One showed a dead cat with a bottle up to its mouth. Another showed him jumping on a burned-out trampoline with the caption: "Trampolines are stupid. (By the way), it used to be called a Jumpoline until your mom got on it."

Screenshots of the posts were published on the Town of Paradise Facebook page Friday night. Paradise police public information officer Matt Gates said his department learned of the situation early Saturday morning after seeing posts on social media.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Gates said police have yet to interview Freestone. Although Freestone has not been charged with a crime, Gates said police will pursue whatever criminal charges apply to his actions.

"It's shocking. It’s disheartening," Gates said Saturday, when the last set of evacuations was lifted for homeowners. "It’s the type of thing no one needs to see right before they come into town."