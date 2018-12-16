Rob Freestone
Rob Freestone appears to have posted several Facebook photos from Camp Fire cleanup sites that drew outrage from social media users.
Town of Paradise

REDDING, Calif. – Police in California say they will pursue criminal charges against a cleanup worker who posted photos of himself in properties destroyed in a wildfire that some are calling disrespectful.

The man, identified by Paradise Police as Rob Freestone, worked on cleanup efforts as a third-party contractor for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a spokesman for the utility company said.

The Camp Fire swept through Northern California last month, killing at least 86 people and destroying 14,000 homes.

Freestone appears to have posted several inflammatory images on his Facebook page while working in the Camp Fire area.

One post showed cleanup workers posing for a photo in a burned out RV. One showed a dead cat with a bottle up to its mouth. Another showed him jumping on a burned-out trampoline with the caption: "Trampolines are stupid. (By the way), it used to be called a Jumpoline until your mom got on it."

Screenshots of the posts were published on the Town of Paradise Facebook page Friday night. Paradise police public information officer Matt Gates said his department learned of the situation early Saturday morning after seeing posts on social media. 

Gates said police have yet to interview Freestone. Although Freestone has not been charged with a crime, Gates said police will pursue whatever criminal charges apply to his actions.

"It's shocking. It’s disheartening," Gates said Saturday, when the last set of evacuations was lifted for homeowners. "It’s the type of thing no one needs to see right before they come into town."

Well inside the evacuation zone surrounding the California town of Paradise, resident Chris Jones thanks a Butte County sheriff's deputy for the work she and other first responders are doing. Jones is one of the few still living inside the evacuation zone.
Tom Witherspoon, a nurse in Chico, California, chose to stay and protect his home in Butte Creek Canyon, about 6 miles southwest of Paradise. His house was well prepared to withstand the flames and survived, but many of his neighbors were not so lucky.
Rhys and Valerie Owen of Paradise, California, stand in the front yard of their home, which narrowly escaped the Camp Fire. Flames spared little on the property, but the home, barn and chicken coop are still standing.
Rhys Owen surveys the destruction at the edge of his property near Paradise, California. His house survived, but the flames consumed many of his neighbors’ homes.
Search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 comb through rubble looking for the remains of victims killed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.
Search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, comb through rubble looking for the remains of victims killed in the Camp Fire in Paradise.
Search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 comb through rubble looking for the remains of victims killed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.
Terril Lippincott tries on a pair of shoes he received Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at Neighborhood Church in Chico. Lippincott is among the thousands who has been displaced by the Camp Fire.
Top officials from the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection embark on a tour of the Camp Fire's devastated areas on Tuesday morning.
A Paradise evacuee said people from the community helping run the temporary camp at a Chico Walmart have been a blessing. He set up his tent across from the donation area.
Volunteers are sorting donations at a Chico Walmart to make it easier for people to find items that they need.
Firefighter Clayton Mazzaglia looks into a control burn used to help fight the Camp Fire Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14. 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighter Brandon Feller looks into a control burn used to help fight the Camp Fire Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14. 2018. Feller was burned in a fire earlier in the year and after being cleared for medical leave returned to work at the Camp Fire.
Firefighter Ross Miller fires an incendiary round into a fire line in the Camp Fire as part of a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighter Dylan Foster helps hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighter Ross Miller fires an incendiary round into a fire line in the Camp Fire as part of a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighters hold a line in the Camp Fire with a control burn Near Bloomer Hill in Butte County in California on Nov. 14, 2018.
Firefighter Alanzo Smithn(right) sits in a truck waiting to get his next orders to help in fighting the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Firefighters work off of Highway 70 near the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Trees burned by the Camp Fire stand bare and empty on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Property destroyed by the Camp Fire lays vacant and burnt on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Property destroyed by the Camp Fire lays vacant and burnt on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
A cross looks over a valley filled with smoke from the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Smoke fills the air near the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Smoke rises from the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Smoke rises from the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Small lines of fire burn near the front line of the Camp Fire Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
A stack of wood lit by the Camp Fire burns behind a vacant property on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
A camera man walks past fire burning near a vacant property during the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Firefighter Scott Mateson responds to a call on his radio while fighting the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
A fireman coils a firehose after helping put out a small fire during the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Firemen discuss their plan for a 24 hour shift protecting homes and property from the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Firemen walk through a dark forest with headlamps looking for hot spots during the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Firemen return to their truck during a night shift protecting homes and property from the Camp Fire on Nov. 12, in Butte Valley, Calif.
Search and rescue teams were in Paradise, California on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 to comb through rubble in search of victims of the Camp Fire.
Search and rescue teams were in Paradise, California on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 to comb through rubble in search of victims of the Camp Fire.
Search and rescue teams were in Paradise, California on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 to comb through rubble in search of victims of the Camp Fire.
Search and rescue teams were in Paradise, California on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 to comb through rubble in search of victims of the Camp Fire.
Search and rescue teams were in Paradise, California on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 to comb through rubble in search of victims of the Camp Fire.
Search and rescue teams were in Paradise, California on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 to comb through rubble in search of victims of the Camp Fire.
Smoke rises above the Plumas National Forest along Highway 70 on Sunday morning.
Milynn Pirro, left, and her son, Chris Rathja, wait in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Redding on Monday. The family was displaced by the Camp Fire in Butte County and had to come to Shasta County to find lodging.
A house ornament continued to twirl at the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park in Paradise after the Camp Fire destroyed the park on Thursday in Paradise.
Decorative garden statues were about all that was left standing at the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park in Paradise.
Celebrity chef served a surprise meal at Butte College to law enforcement officers fighting the Camp Fire on Nov. 11.
The Camp Fire burns Monday morning, east of Pulga in Butte County.
The Camp Fire burns Monday morning, east of Pulga in Butte County.
The Camp Fire burns Monday morning, east of Pulga in Butte County.
A Caltrans vehicle is parked close to the Cresta Powerhouse near Oroville on Monday morning. Highway closures remained in place in the area due to the Camp Fire in Butte County.
A Caltrans vehicle is parked close to the Cresta Powerhouse near Oroville on Monday morning. Highway closures remained in place in the area due to the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Smoke fills the road near the Cresta Powerhouse above Oroville Monday morning.
A mobile home park for seniors was leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise.
Amanda Ree - Red Cross Executive Director- Gold Country Region. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Kory L. Honea -Sheriff of Butte County speaking at Press Conference. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Names of missing posted on board at Red Cross Shelter by friends and relatives searching for loved ones. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Amanda Ree - Red Cross Executive Director- Gold Country Region. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Names of missing posted on board at Red Cross Shelter by friends and relatives searching for loved ones. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Names of missing posted on board at Red Cross Shelter by friends and relatives searching for loved ones. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Amanda Ree - Red Cross Executive Director- Gold Country Region. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Steve Kaufman- Public Information Officer for Cal Fire speaking at Press Conference. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
The Camp Fire swept through Paradise on Nov. 8, destroying buildings and cars.
Crews work to clean the aftermath of the Camp Fire days after it swept through the town of Paradise, California on Nov. 11.
Vehicles sit pushed off the road days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of the Ridgewood trailer park lay empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of the Ridgewood trailer park lay empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
Vehicles sit pushed off the road days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 8 in Paradise.
Smoke from the Camp Fire pours through a valley on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of the Ridgewood trailer park lay empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of a home lay empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
Housing remains sit empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
Mail boxes left after their posts burned lay empty in the road days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of homes and cars sit empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of a home lay empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of a home and a vehicle in its driveway sit empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
Housing remains sit empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
The remains of a home and a vehicle in its driveway sit empty days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
Melted metal lays in strips near burned out vehicles days after the Camp Fire swept through town on Nov. 11, in Paradise, Calif.
Jack in the Box was destroyed after the Camp Fire swept through Paradise on Nov. 8.
The Global SuperTanker, the world's largest airtanker, joined the fight against the Camp Fire near Paradise, California on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
This is all that remains of the Rock House, Dining & Espresso restaurant on Highway 70 by Yankee Hill. The Camp Fire swept through and destroyed the area on Thursday.
Smoke rises above the Plumas National Forest along Highway 70 on Sunday morning.
Sunday morning, a Cal Fire vehicle drives along Highway 70 as the Camp Fire continues to burn on the ridge line east of the roadway.
A statue of a kissing couple remains outside the wall of the Rock House, Dining & Espresso restaurant on Highway 70 by Yankee Hill. The Camp Fire swept through the area on Thursday.
The sun rises over the Plumas National Forest on Sunday after the Camp Fire devastates the area.
The Camp Fire continues to burn on the ridge line east side of Highway 70 before sunrise on Sunday.
The sun rises above the Plumas National Forest on Sunday morning.
The charred frames of chairs still sit in the rubble of the Rock House, Dining & Espresso restaurant on Highway 70 by Yankee Hill. The Camp Fire swept through the area Thursday and burned most of the restaurant to the ground.
The Camp Fire continues to burn on the ridge line east side of Highway 70 before sunrise on Sunday.
The Camp Fire continues to burn on the side of the road along Highway 70 north of Pulga Road before sunrise on Sunday.
The Camp Fire continues to burn on the ridge line east side of Highway 70 before sunrise on Sunday.
Fire and embers explode into the air on the east side of Highway 70 early Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the hillside east of Highway 70 as seen from the highway north of Four Tree Road early on Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the hillside east of Highway 70 as seen from the highway north of Four Tree Road early on Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the ridge line east of Highway 70 as seen from the highway south of Pulga Road early Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the ridge line east of Highway 70 as seen from north of Cherokee Road early Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the ridge line east of Highway 70 as seen from Rich Gulch Rd. early Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the ridge line east of Highway 70 as seen from the highway south of Pulga Road early Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the ridge line east of Highway 70 as seen from Rich Gulch Rd. early Sunday morning.
Fire burns on the ridge line east of Highway 70 as seen from Rich Gulch Rd. early Sunday morning.
Burned-out vehicles litter roads leading into Paradise in the aftermath of the Camp Fire.
A building from Paradise Unified School was burned down in Paradise as seen from Pearson Rd. The Northern California town of Paradise was a burned ghost town on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, a day after the Camp Fire swept through. Most of the businesses on the Skyway were destroyed. Some schools were burned out. People escaping the fire abandoned their cars on the road. These are the ruins from a school building on Pearson Road. (Hung T. Vu/Special to the Record Searchlight)
