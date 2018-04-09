Planned Parenthood signs

WASHINGTON – In an election year in which women are driving much of the voter enthusiasm, Planned Parenthood is fueling that fire by launching its largest voter contact campaign for a midterm election, according to information given to USA TODAY in advance of Wednesday's announcement.

Working with national partners and local Planned Parenthood affiliates, the organization's political arm aims to reach about 4.5 million voters before Election Day, more than double the size of its ground game for the last midterm elections.

In addition to knocking on about 3 million doors, Planned Parenthood expects to reach 1.5 million voters through mailings, phone calls, texts and other digital connections.

Anti-abortion groups, like Susan B. Anthony List, are also mobilizing supporters. The group says its team has visited 1.5 million homes already in states with key Senate races.

But with 1 in 3 women having visited a Planned Parenthood clinic for health care services, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll, Planned Parenthood officials argue they have a unique ability to communicate with voters.

“When we talk to voters about what’s at risk for their health care access … they listen to us,” said Deirdre Schifeling, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes.

The Saturday kickoff for the campaign is timed to events Planned Parenthood wants to highlight:

• Democratic senators this week are grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about his views on women’s reproductive rights and views of the Affordable Care Act.

• A federal judge in Texas is hearing oral arguments Wednesday in the latest legal challenge to Obamacare.

• And the Trump administration could soon finalize changes to the Title X federal family planning program. The administration’s proposed changes would block funding to Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide abortion services and would allow organizations that don’t mention abortion as an option to receive Title X funding.

“We’re really laying it out there and telling voters that now is the time to take action,” said Breanna Bemboom, a field organizer in Minnesota, where Planned Parenthood volunteers plan on knocking on 800 doors Saturday.

Bemboom and the volunteers she’s coordinating are encouraging voters to get behind Democratic candidates for governor, for the U.S. House and in the state’s two Senate races – where one of the candidates, Tina Smith, used to work for Planned Parenthood.

“Tina Smith even fought against legislation to ensure that women know about alternatives to abortion,” the group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life charged in an ad earlier this year.

In Pennsylvania, Planned Parenthood’s Andie Robertson and her team will focus their voter outreach on Hispanic communities. Robertson, who started going to Planned Parenthood for care a decade ago, said the health care provider is particularly important to Hispanic communities because of the cultural norm of “moms not wanting to talk about reproductive health in the home.” But canvassers are also focusing on the broader issue of expanded Medicaid coverage under the ACA, which they fear could be curtailed if Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is defeated. Nearly one in five Hispanic women are enrolled in Medicaid, compared to 14 percent of white women, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

“The No. 1 concern I’m hearing is accessibility to health care,” Robertson said.

Polls show health care is a top issue of voters this year, particularly for women.

About 3 in 10 female voters surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation in June said health care is “the most important issue” for 2018 candidates to talk about, making it the most common response.

“It’s health care, health care, health care – and it's conduct,“ Cliff Young, president of Ipsos Public Affairs, said of what's motivating women this year.

Health care, however, ranked second in importance to men, who more often said they want candidates to talk about the economy and jobs.

But it’s women who are playing a starring role this election as voters, candidates and donors.

Voting enthusiasm among younger women – ages 18-44 – is almost three times higher than it was during the last midterm elections, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Record numbers of women are running for governor, House and Senate.

And women are breaking records for campaign donations.

“Some are already starting to describe this year as the year of the suburban, college-educated women’s revolt,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ newsletter on campaigns and elections.

Trump is particularly unpopular with that demographic, and midterm elections are often a referendum on the president's performance.

Besides Pennsylvania and Minnesota, Planned Parenthood’s activation campaign is focused on Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia and Arizona — all states with more than one significant race.

Planned Parenthood is also partnering with Color of Change PAC, SEUI and Center for Community Change Action to engage infrequent voters in Florida, Michigan and Nevada.

“What our opposition underestimates is that every attack that they wage against our people – especially the Supreme Court fight – is mobilizing our voters in ways that are just unprecedented,” said Kelley Robinson, Planned Parenthood’s national organizing director. “Our job is to be a conduit to ensure that they have all the tools they need to express their power.”

